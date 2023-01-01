Bravo: At the movies

■ "Avatar: The Way of the Water" (PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and strong action, partial nudity, strong language and excessive makeup), action, adventure, fantasy, sci-fi — Director James Cameron tells the story of Jake Sully, who now lives with his newfound family on the extrasolar moon of Pandora where he must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their new home and individuals such as Quaritch, Lo’ak, Tuk and Tsireya. 192 minutes.

■ "Babylon" (R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use, pervasive language, littering), comedy, drama, history — Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart star in this story about out-sized ambition and outrageous excess in early Hollywood. The plot traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. 183 minutes.

■ "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animation, adventure, comedy, family — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

■ "Triangle of Sadness" (R for language and some sexual content), comedy, drama — Swedish director and writer Ruben Östlund tells the story of a celebrity model couple, played by Harris Dickinson and Charbi Dean, who join a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. Then bad things happen. They end up on a desert island fighting for their lives. 147 minutes.

■ "Whitney Houston: I Wanna to Dance With Somebody" (PG-13) — Namoi Ackie stars as the singer Whitney Houston in this biopic about the life of the one of the greatest R&B pop vocalists of all times with such hits as “Whatchalookinat” and others. Also stars Ashley Antonioas as Young Fan. 146 minutes.