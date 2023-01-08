Bravo: At the movies

“Avatar: The Way of the Water” (PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and strong action, partial nudity, strong language and excessive makeup), action, adventure, fantasy, sci-fi — Director James Cameron tells the story of Jake Sully, who now lives with his newfound family on the extrasolar moon of Pandora, where he must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their new home and individuals such as Quaritch, Lo’ak, Tuk and Tsireya. 192 minutes.
“Babylon” (R for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use, pervasive language and littering), comedy, drama, history — Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart star in this story about out-sized ambition and outrageous excess in early Hollywood. The plot traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity. 183 minutes.
“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference) horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments) animation, adventure, comedy, family — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.
“Triangle of Sadness” (R for language and some sexual content) comedy, drama — Swedish director and writer Ruben Östlund tells the story of a celebrity model couple, played by Harris Dickinson and Charbi Dean, who join a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. Then bad things happen. They end up on a desert island fighting for their lives. 147 minutes.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna to Dance With Somebody” (PG-13) — Namoi Ackie stars as the singer Whitney Houston in this biopic about the life of the one of the greatest R&B pop vocalists of all times with such hits as “Whatchalookinat” and others. Also stars Ashley Antonioas as Young Fan. 146 minutes.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.
These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
Carson and Lilly hadn't been gone from home that long when their father got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrail…
As a miniature horse, JuneBug is smaller than a pony. She was born at just 18 inches tall. She is now over two years old and stands at 29 inch…
To a layman, the carousel looked like a lost cause. But fellow volunteers wanted to see the carousel restored to its former glory.
This scene was just a drill, but the exercise provided realistic training in mass casualty and triage for emergency first responders.
Pet owners are encouraged to have their pets microchipped and to keep the information updated no matter how long a pet is missing.