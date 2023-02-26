“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (PG-13 for violence/action and language), action, adventure, sci-fi, thriller — Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors star in this story about the Quantum Realm where they embark on a impossible adventure that includes strange, new creatures. Also features Bill Murry as Krylar and Michael Douglas Dr. Hank Pym. 125 minutes.

“Akeelah and the Bee” (2006) (PG for some language), drama, family — Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne and Keke Palmer star in this story about a 11-year-old girl from South Los Angeles who excels at spelling. She attempts to win the national spelling bee with the help of an English professor. 112 minutes.

“Cocaine Bear” (R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout), comedy, thriller — Supposedly based on a true story, a wild bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a coke-fueled killing spree. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale. Directed by Elizabeth Banks (“Pitch Perfect”). 95 excruciating minutes.

“80 for Brady” (PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references), comedy — Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Kelly Clarkson and Lily Tomlin star as a group of friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Also features Tom Brady as Tom Brady. 98 minutes.

“Jesus Revolution” (PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements), drama — Directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle tell the story of the counterculture Jesus movement in the late 1960s in southern California. Stars Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo and Kelsey Grammer. Features Steven Hanks as Timothy Leary. 120 minutes.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (R for pervasive sexual content, brief graphic nudity, language and some drug use), comedy, drama — Channing Tatum stars as a male stripper looking to get out of the business. His teenage co-worker attempts to step in to take over the business. Also features Matthew McConaughey as Dallas and Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie. 110 minutes.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Money” (not rated for obvious reasons), horror — Writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield shows what happens when beloved characters are no longer protected by copyright. He turns Pooh, reeling from feelings of abandonment by Christopher Robin, into a slasher/killer. Features Gillian Broderick as Therapist and Chris Cordell as Piglet. 84 exploitative minutes.