Bravo: At the movies

“The Iron Giant,” 1999 (PG for fantasy action violence, language, some thematic material and smoking), animated adventure — Hogarth Hughes, a 9-year-old boy, makes friends with an innocent alien giant robot from outer space. Voices include Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, James Gammon, Cloris Leachman and Roger Bumpass. Directed by Brad Bird (“The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille”). 86 minutes.

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama — Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

“M3GAN” (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

“Missing” (PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material), drama, thriller — Directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick tell the story of a mother who goes missing while traveling internationally to Columbia. Her teenage daughter (Storm Reid) must use digital sleuthing to find her. 111 minutes.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animation, adventure, comedy, family — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

“Plane” (R for violence and language), action, thriller — A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.