 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bravo: At the movies

  • 0
'Black Adam' trailer unveils Dwayne Johnson as DC's latest antihero

Dwayne Johnson said Black Adam was unlike any other role he’d played.

 WARNER BROTHERS

Behind the scenes for "The Menu" starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult and John Leguizamo.

“Black Adam” (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” (Not rated) drama, history — After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. 160 minutes.

“The Menu” (R for strong/disturbing violent content for no good reason, language throughout and some sexual references) comedy, horror, thriller — A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”). 106 minutes.

People are also reading…

“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material) comedy, romance — George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy about a divorced couple who reunite to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they married. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”). 104 minutes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares join forces for new World Cup anthem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News