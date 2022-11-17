Bravo: At the movies

“Black Adam” (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” (Not rated) drama, history — After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. 160 minutes.

“The Menu” (R for strong/disturbing violent content for no good reason, language throughout and some sexual references) comedy, horror, thriller — A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”). 106 minutes.

“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material) comedy, romance — George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy about a divorced couple who reunite to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they married. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”). 104 minutes.