featured top story

Bravo: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to perform at Viaero Center

KEARNEY — Comedy, music and magic define “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where world-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season.

The event includes Christmas classics through the decades, a musical journey to help explore the best wishes of the holiday.

The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Nashville. On Dec. 1, the production will stop in Kearney for a 7:30 p.m. show at Viaero Center. Tickets are $15-$45.

2022_11_21 cirque christmas johnathan rinny.jpg

Balancing skateboards on a rola bola board, Johnathan Rinny displays his tricks as part of “A Magical Cirque Christmas.” The show stops in Kearney for a 7:30 p.m. production on Dec. 1 at the Viaero Center. Tickets are $15-$45.

The Christmas tale begins as the Guardian of Time, who manages the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock, finds himself less than thrilled to face the countdown to the 2022 holidays. An optimistic, magical Christmas fairy played by the magician Lucy Darling attempts to help.

Despite her best intentions, she breaks the clock, causing time to go haywire.

The story jumps along the time spectrum with visits to the rollicking 1920s, the rockabilly 1950s, the boogie-oogie 1970s and a classic Victorian 1890s London, reminiscent of Charles Dickens. The show features holiday music from each period. To keep the clock ticking, Darling uses all her skills with tricks and feats of illusion — including a levitation that requires a bit of audience participation.

2022_11_21 cirque christmas juggler christopher stoinev.jpg

Juggler Christopher Stoinev entertains as part of the production.

Acts includes rola bola performer and unicyclist Jonathan Rinney, juggler Christopher Stoinev and foot juggling duo Ray Rodriguez Lara and Henry D’Boyd Collado Green. Artists include Lyra hoop aerial acrobats, a high-flying foot juggling duo, a breathtaking aerial straps pair and a contortion flying streetlamp act.

Director Louanne Madorma, who has directed cirque shows around the world, understands how a show like “A Magical Cirque Christmas” can help make the holidays special.

“'A Magical Cirque Christmas’ is a great opportunity to bring friends and family together to reconnect, share laughs and create new memories during the holiday season,” he said. “We’ve assembled top-tier talent for an incredible evening of surprises that we think will bring a ton of joy during a cherished time of year.”

