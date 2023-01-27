Bravo: 1733 Chorus will present singing valentines on Feb. 14

KEARNEY – Fran Wilson and members of the 1733 Chorus stand ready to say “I love you” with a song on Feb. 14, St. Valentine’s Day.

“A quartet will show up to sing either ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ or ‘Heart of My Heart,’ and then we’ll give the person a red rose and a card,” Wilson said. “And when someone calls to set this up, we’ll ask what they want written on the card.”

The cost of the personal visit and song is $25.

“Usually we just sing for one person at a time, but we are going to sing for the UNK orchestra at the Fine Arts Recital Hall that night at 7 p.m.,” said the director of the vocal group.

The quartet will travel to homes or businesses in the Kearney area. Proceeds from the personal concerts will go toward funding the public concerts presented by the 1733 Chorus, a group of community members who sing in barbershop harmony.

Most of the assignments go off without a hitch, but Wilson recalled several serenades that seemed a little awkward.

“Quite a few years back, we had a request for a singing valentine for a lady in an office,” he said. “We went in there to sing for her, and everything seemed fine. We sang for her and then handed her the rose and the card. She looked at the card and said, ‘Oh, my.’ Her real boyfriend was there. The song and the card was from someone who wanted to be her boyfriend. It was kind of embarrassing.”

Another time the quartet showed up at about 10 a.m. to deliver a singing valentine.

“Her husband answered the knock on the door, and we said, ‘We’re here to sing the singing valentine,’” Wilson recalled. “He said, ‘Oh, she’s still in bed but you can go ahead and go into the bedroom and sing to her there.’”

The members of the quartet often end up singing for more than one person when they go to a business location.

“We’ll come to the front door of the business and ask for the person,” Wilson said. “They will know it’s going to happen. We often have 15 or 20 people sitting around and watching us sing.”

Wilson and the 1733 Chorus members can perform up to four times an hour, depending on how far apart the performance areas are.

Sweethearts – and others – can schedule serenades from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. To schedule a session, call Wilson at 308-234-5376 or order by email at FRIGWils@yahoo.com.