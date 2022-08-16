Upcoming Kearney Public Library events

 Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Monday. “Grease” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Writer’s Block — noon, Aug. 25. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 B.Y.O.B.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Biographies & Memoirs.”

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 1. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Mango Languages.

 Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 1. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

 Library closed — Sept. 4-5.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Get Crafty: Magnets — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 1. Make heart shaped refrigerator magnets. For ages 6-13. Registration required.

 Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 8. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 12. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. September’s book: “Island of Sea Women.”

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 14. Nathan Tye will present a program on a local historical topic. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

 Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 15. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19. “Mamma Mia” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Sept. 20. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

 Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. The theme for September: “'80s & '90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Register in advance.

 Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 22. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Historical fiction.

 Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman" (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

 Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

 Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Oct. 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

 Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18. The theme for October: “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.” Register in advance.

 Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 20. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

 Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

 B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Mysteries & Thrillers.