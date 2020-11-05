Norfolk author: POW camp near Holdrege ‘a well-kept secret’ and inspiration for her novel

“The fact that we had POW camps here in Nebraska is kind of a well-kept secret. I don’t think people know a lot about it,” Schmeckpeper said.

An appendix in “These Three Things” notes that 400,000 Axis prisoners were detained in camps around the U.S. In Nebraska, about 12,000 prisoners were housed in 23 camps around the state. Many of the prisoners worked for local farmers, and most were treated with kindness and compassion, Shmeckpeper states in her book.

The novel also examines the friendship Clair has with women who come from different backgrounds and the challenges their relationships undergo during this time.

“I think friendships among women are pretty powerful, and I think they are pretty important,” Schmeckpeper said. “The women in this book have been friends since high school even though they come from different ethic backgrounds.”

Schmeckpeper began writing the book in 2016, and it was published this spring. The most challenging part of writing the book for Schmeckpeper was knowing what was going to come next.