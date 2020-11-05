Norfolk author: POW camp near Holdrege ‘a well-kept secret’ and inspiration for her novel

HOLDREGE — Fifteen years ago, Sheryl Schmeckpeper wrote a story for Nebraska Life Magazine about the World War II Internment Camp Atlanta near Holdrege.
Schmeckpeper visited the site and did extensive research, including communicating with German POWs and people who worked at the camp. Her story on Camp Atlanta piqued her interest and gave her the idea to write her novel, “These Three Things.”
Schmeckpeper always has had an interest in history and served on the Nebraska State Historical Society Board of Trustees for six years. Schmeckpeper of Norfolk is a reporter and editor with the Norfolk Daily News, and she has written two Norfolk history books, “Norfolk, Nebraska: The First 150 Years” and “Images of America: Norfolk, Nebraska.” “These Three Things” is her first book of fiction.
“I’ve always wanted to write fiction. I’ve always had an interest in history, especially World War II history,” she said.
“These Three Things” is set in 1943 and follows Clair Wagner and her mother, Ann, on their farm near Holdrege. Clair’s father died during the flu epidemic of 1918, and her husband was killed in World War I. Her son now is serving in Europe during World War II. Clair is of German heritage but she blames the Germans and God for her troubles. She is angry when she learns a German prisoner of war camp, Camp Atlanta, opens near her home.
“The fact that we had POW camps here in Nebraska is kind of a well-kept secret. I don’t think people know a lot about it,” Schmeckpeper said.
An appendix in “These Three Things” notes that 400,000 Axis prisoners were detained in camps around the U.S. In Nebraska, about 12,000 prisoners were housed in 23 camps around the state. Many of the prisoners worked for local farmers, and most were treated with kindness and compassion, Shmeckpeper states in her book.
The novel also examines the friendship Clair has with women who come from different backgrounds and the challenges their relationships undergo during this time.
“I think friendships among women are pretty powerful, and I think they are pretty important,” Schmeckpeper said. “The women in this book have been friends since high school even though they come from different ethic backgrounds.”
Schmeckpeper began writing the book in 2016, and it was published this spring. The most challenging part of writing the book for Schmeckpeper was knowing what was going to come next.
“I had kind of the theme in mind, the setting. It’s how do you put the plot together to come up with your end result? What happens in these lives that you get them to point A to point B and point C so they can grow and develop as characters and come to the conclusion and tell the story you want them to tell? It was frustrating at times and enjoyable at times,” she explained.
The book can be purchased on Amazon, at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, at the Nebraska Gift Shop at 803 Q. St. in Lincoln and at a Christmas market in Norfolk. She has had to put promoting the book on hold because of the current pandemic, but she hopes to be able to do more events in the spring.
