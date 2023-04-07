KEARNEY — Nebraska Poet Matt Mason knows the value of gathering with other writers to work on poetry.

“We’re going to get together with a poetry assignment,” he said in an interview from his home in Omaha. “It’s the kind of thing that is helpful for writers at any stage. You get folks who haven’t written in a while or have maybe never written a poem and want to give it a try. It’s an easy and comfortable environment to just try something.”

Mason spoke about one of the many workshops he will lead throughout the state during National Poetry Month.

“Sometimes it’s good to have somebody else lead your process for a day and get you out of a rut so you can try something different,” he explained. “I think workshops are very helpful. I attended them when I was starting out, and I still attend them now. I have my own writing practice where I make myself start at least one new poem every week so I’m constantly looking for ideas.”

He loves getting a different perspective on writing. And getting out of his pattern helps the writer work on new ideas and new ways to explore those ideas.

“It’s also helpful to get together with a group of folks, do a little writing and then compare notes and see what everybody came up with,” Mason said.

To help celebrate National Poetry Month, Mason will conduct a poetry writing workshop at noon Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the workshop is $15 and includes lunch. Patrons need to register in advance for the workshop.

Also on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the library, Mason will read from his books in a public reading. Admission to that event is free.

Both events are presented by Kearney Public Library and the Prairie Art Brothers as part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska” with events through April 27.

Mason will read from his latest collection of poetry, “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife, and Churros,” published in 2022. The writer says the poems explore “how our heart is sometimes more reliable than our memory and how places that are touchstones in our lives stay with us in ways that don't always seem to make sense.”

He knows it What: Poet Matt Mason will read from his works. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Admission: Free. Contact: PrairieArtBrothers.org, KearneyLib.org. Upcoming events as part of “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska” presented by The Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library: ■ Monday – 1 p.m. — “Celebrating Poetry: More About Poems,” part of Senior College, with Chuck Peek, Kearney Public Library. ■ Tuesday – noon — Writing workshop with Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason, Kearney Public Library. ■ Tuesday – 7 p.m. — Reading by Matt Mason, Kearney Public Library. ■ April 16 – 3 p.m. — Open Mic Poetry reading, Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee. ■ April 21 – 7 p.m. — Cowboy poets R.P. Smith and Jake Riley, The Archway. ■ April 27 – noon — Writing workshop with Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser, Kearney Public Library. ■ April 27 – 7 p.m. — Reading by Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser, Kearney Public Library.

When it comes to creating his poetry, Mason appreciates feedback from his fellow writers.

“Writing is often a pretty solitary practice,” Mason said. “I always look forward to chances to get together with writers – new writers, experienced writers – and see what people come up with.”

Mason writes at different locations.

“I wish I had a chair or a space or a desk, but I tend to write whereever I end up,” he said. “I think that if we can write in a new environment or a new situation, we’re looking at different things, we’re listening to those different things and we’re asked to try different ways of writing. Sometimes in workshops we share our work right after writing. That can create a different kind of pressure on ‘the self’ as you come to terms on your writing.”

That different process often helps writers progress and grow in their craft.

“I think that more often than not you’re going to surprise yourself in some way and, hopefully, learn something,” Mason said.

As the state poet, he made a goal of presenting a poetry reading in all of the 96 counties of Nebraska. So far Mason has met about half of that goal.

“I’ve reached a good variety of people,” he said. “I’ve been to slightly more than half of the counties in Nebraska. I’ve been everywhere from the panhandle to the Missouri River. Geographically I have been north, south, east, west – it’s just getting to the rest of the counties. The pandemic immensely slowed things. My first year I hit 31 counties so I was a third of the way done. Then I visited five counties in the next two years.”

With the amount of heavy snow during this school year, few teachers have a day to spare in their schedules for a visit from the state poet.

“But I’m plugging away,” Mason said. “I’ve been to Kearney to read several times. I’ll come to Kearney as many times as you want me, but it’s been a challenge to get into the other places.”

Scheduled appearances in April include visits to Marian High School in Omaha on April 14, Summerland High School on April 24, Platteview Central Jr. High near Omaha on April 26 and a gig on the same day as the emcee at the NEA Big Read Slam Poetry Event at the Norfolk Arts Center.

The poet tends to find that the other writers he’s encountered throughout Nebraska often write about similar topics.

“In the schools, the kids are writing about what they think is funny or interesting. They also write about who they are and what they want out of life,” he said. “That’s why I love poetry so much. Writers are sitting down and not posturing, necessarily, just writing about what is interesting – and it’s a lot of fun.”