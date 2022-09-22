 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Public Library events

  • 0
Kearney Public Library entrance file stock

The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Teen DIY: Wall Banners — 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., today. Create a wall banner using Cricut’s Design Space and some fun fonts. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Teen DIY: Wall Banners — 9 a.m, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Friday. Create a wall banner using Cricut’s Design Space and some fun fonts. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

Movie Afternoon: “The Bad Guys” — 2 p.m., Friday. Based on the best-selling book series. Register in advance.

People are also reading…

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Happy Birthday & Halloween.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Happy Birthday & Halloween.”

Toddler Storytime — 9:30 a.m., Sept. 29. For ages 0-2, this lap-sit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Sept 29. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome but not required to attend the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is historical fiction.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman” (rated PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Afterschool Snackers — 4 p.m., Oct. 4. This event features Halloween-themed after-school snacks. Register in advance.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30 a.m., Oct. 6. For ages 0-2, this lap-sit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Oct. 6. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome but not required to attend the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Oct. 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bravo Library Events

Bravo Library Events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

There are loads of legitimate reasons a reader might dislike "The Ink Black Heart," the sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Writing as Robert Galbraith, J.K. Rowling has spun out a 1,024-page-long mystery, which is long even by, say, Elizabeth George standards and at least 500 pages longer than the story warrants. Far too many of those pages are filled with tweets; characters discussing ...

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

NONFICTION: An ode to friendship between an NPR correspondent and a Supreme Court justice. "Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg; Simon & Schuster (304 pages, $27.99) ——— "Dinners With Ruth" is really three excellent books: a memoir of Nina Totenberg's relatively blessed life; an anecdotal account of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's; and, finally, a paean to the bond ...

Review: 'Lucy by the Sea,' by Elizabeth Strout

Review: 'Lucy by the Sea,' by Elizabeth Strout

FICTION: In the third novel narrated by Lucy Barton, COVID hits and Lucy heads for Maine with her ex-husband, William. "Lucy by the Sea" by Elizabeth Strout; Random House (285 pages, $28) ——— Lucy Barton doesn't quite grasp what is going on when her ex-husband, William, calls her early in 2020 and tells her to pack a bag, they are fleeing New York. "Let me get you out of this city," he says. ...

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

CHICAGO — You know how we don’t notice the leaves on the trees until September arrives, nature flips its switch and emeralds become purples, reds and golds? That’s not the worst metaphor for the new fall book season — the big season for publishers (eyeing awards and holiday sales), and the best season for readers (facing more new titles than autumn foliage). There’s a fresh poignancy these ...

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “See How They Run”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News