Kearney Public Library events

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Teen DIY: Wall Banners — 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., today. Create a wall banner using Cricut’s Design Space and some fun fonts. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Teen DIY: Wall Banners — 9 a.m, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Friday. Create a wall banner using Cricut’s Design Space and some fun fonts. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.

Movie Afternoon: “The Bad Guys” — 2 p.m., Friday. Based on the best-selling book series. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Happy Birthday & Halloween.”

Card Crafting — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Happy Birthday & Halloween.”

Toddler Storytime — 9:30 a.m., Sept. 29. For ages 0-2, this lap-sit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Sept 29. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome but not required to attend the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is historical fiction.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman” (rated PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Afterschool Snackers — 4 p.m., Oct. 4. This event features Halloween-themed after-school snacks. Register in advance.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Toddler Storytime — 9:30 a.m., Oct. 6. For ages 0-2, this lap-sit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Oct. 6. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome but not required to attend the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Oct. 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”