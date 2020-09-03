'I feel like I’ve become a student of Nebraska': Former UNK professor publishes 'Nebraska — Conflicting Reports'

KEARNEY — Charles Peek moved to Nebraska in 1953 at age 10.
During the course of six decades, the former University of Nebraska at Kearney professor has set out to learn the details of the state. The result of that investigation and be experienced in his new book, “Nebraska — Conflicting Reports” published in August.
“I feel like I’ve become a student of Nebraska,” Peek said. “My hope in this book is to register 60-some years of impressions of Nebraska as they changed and grew and morphed. I wanted to see what I could to in a few essays, and quite a number of poems, to register the fact that living in Nebraska is a love/hate relationship. It’s a conflicted report of what we’re experiencing.”
In the foreword of the book, Peek writes: “In places like Nebraska, where space is the primary feature of our landscape, the only thing we have in abundance, something about the meaning of place appears in the history of those old, sad warriors who gathered on these plains over a century ago now, the Indians and the Cavalry whose battles youngsters used to re-enact.”
Peek notes that travelers generally only see a narrow band of the state.
“They come through on I-80,” he said. “If you think it’s all just I-80, and you go up to Smith Falls near Valentine, you can’t believe that it’s still Nebraska.”
Peek grew up in McCook. Even today when he travels with his wife, Nancy, back to his hometown, he often gets in a nap while she drives.
“I know this sounds mystical, but she swears that when we pass Arapahoe and head toward McCook, I always wake up,” he noted. “I think there is a certain way in which, if you’re connected to a place, it has an almost mystical effect on you. Time changes and a sense of where you are changes.”
Peek wanted to celebrate those subtle forces while helping define and understand his adopted state.
One of his poems in “Nebraska — Conflicting Reports,” was written in 1999 in Red Cloud:
Somewhere
between their loneliness
and their love for each other
between their endurance
and the constant wind,
the newlyweds learned
they had more to harness
than the horses
“When I left McCook as a boy going to college, I never wanted to go back,” Peek said. “I was so glad to get out of McCook. And then in the 1980s I received a Humanities grant to go back and interview people still living who had known Harry Strunk, who had started so many reclamation projects out there. My gosh, when I left those interviews I thought, I’m home. And I had never wanted to go back there. Now I go back there as much as I can.”
Peek cites a line by T.S. Eliot from “Four Quartets:” “We shall not cease from exploration/And the end of all our exploring/Will be to arrive where we started/And know the place for the first time.”
“When Walter Prescott Web wrote his book, ‘The Great Plains,’ he begins by talking about the geography, about the latitude and longitude,” Peek said. “He understood that ‘place’ matters. It helps shape who you are and how you perceive and eventually how you believe.”
Brad Aaron Modlin, Reynolds Chair of Poetry at UNK, writes about the book, “You can’t help but befriend the landscape, fauna and people Peek renders with admiration, but don’t let yourself get too comfortable: in the barn or on the noisy street corners, we live within ‘history’s long reach,’ and we are responsible for a future.”
The author hopes that readers will connect with the state.
“I hope one of the effects of the book, particularly in the poems and essays, is that it helps people feel more strongly or renew their connection to the place,” Peek said. “It can also serve as an introduction to the state. You’ll get an eclectic view of the state with some history, some geography, a bit of culture and the nature of the people. The book will take you to the cities and the hay fields. I think you’ll get an acquaintance of the breadth of the place.”
Finishing the manuscript for “Nebraska — Conflicting Reports” took longer than Peek expected. After the pandemic started, he worried that the timing would be disastrous.
“Midway through finishing the book, I began to believe that the pandemic, and our isolation from one another, would really whet an appetite for something that this book will provide. COVID is a terrible thing, but for the book’s sake I think there will be a better ear to hear the message.”
Copies of the book are $25. To order a copy of “Nebraska — Conflicting Reports,” contact Peek at cpeek.cp@gmail.com.
