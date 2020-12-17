Hub columnist Carolyn Scheidies publishes novel 'Marques St. Leger’s Dilemma'

KEARNEY — Author Carolyn Scheidies lost track of the date when she wrote the first draft of “Marques St. Leger’s Dilemma.”
“To be honest, I don’t even know when I first wrote it,” she said. “It was back years ago when I was doing so much writing. I’d have an idea and I would go ahead and do a draft. Along the way, this one got buried.”
A health crisis six years ago put a temporary halt to her writing. She suffered a fall that affected her memory.
“I have several other drafts of books like that,” said Scheidies, who also writes a personal column for the Hub. “In the early days of my writing, I wrote long stories on a typewriter. And then when I got a computer, I still had to type them over into the computer. So I have a lot of manuscripts that have never been transferred.”
Around 2015, Scheidies spent about four months looking through her files at her manuscripts.
“After my fall there was a real change,” she said. “Even after I recovered from that I noticed a change. I couldn’t handle stress very well. I didn’t have as much energy. Doing the kind of writing I had been doing required a lot of energy, a lot of promotion and a lot of working with editors.”
Buyouts and changes in the publishing industry caused Scheidies to lose out on projects she had been nurturing for years.
“One of my publishers decided to call it quits,” she said. “The publishing business is so different than when I started. I got my rights back for several books and I decided to take it easy and go through and update my manuscripts, if they were worth it, and bring them out in my own imprint.”
After that, Scheidies began looking through her files. She found the first draft of her latest book, “Marques St. Leger’s Dilemma.”
“When I was going through all those files I found some old stories,” she said. “I read them to see if they were any good and this one really held my interest. I started working on it between some other projects and it sat there for several more years. Toward the end of last year I decided it was time to start looking at it again.”
Scheidies published her latest novel, a story that mixes history, faith and romance, in July.
The main character, St. Leger, is a man-about-town. His friend, the Earl of Atshire, leaves his estate to St. Leger in April 1814, along with the guardianship of the Earl’s niece, only Alison turns out to be nothing like what the Marques expected.
The Marques found a fragile and delicate woman with a deep and abiding faith. These qualities draw in the Marques. Her faith challenges him to rekindle his own, especially when he realizes that Lady Darla, the woman he intended to make his wife, could not be trusted.
The story follows the couple as their faith gets tested by kidnapping, family disinheritance and other challenges like misunderstandings, disapproval and betrayal.
“I’m very proud of the way it turned out,” Scheidies said about the novel, a piece of work with a different title. “The basic plot is the same and the characters are the same. As a writer you can state things a lot of different ways. If you wrote something 10 years ago, you’d do a lot of rewriting on it even though most of it would be the same.”
For Scheidies, she appreciates the perspective that the years gives to her stories.
“Sometimes I read old manuscripts and think, ‘That’s pretty good,’” she said. “And then I find other stories and think, ‘It’s no wonder I didn’t get any traction on that one.’ And the thing is, you don’t notice it because you wrote it and you like what you’re doing and you think everybody else should like it.”
With her current writing, Scheidies likes to have someone, such as a copy editor, proof her story to check for grammar and plot holes.
“I like someone to look it over to make sure I haven’t left something out,” she said.
When it comes to her novels, Scheidies leans toward a strong storytelling narrative.
“I like plot-driven books, as opposed to character-driven books,” she said. “That has changed a little bit. The thing I notice in my three-book series, which isn’t yet published, is that it’s a little more character driven than the stuff I’ve written before. There’s been a little bit of change in my personality. Don’t get me wrong, my book is still plot heavy but there’s more characterization in it.”
