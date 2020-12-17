Hub columnist Carolyn Scheidies publishes novel 'Marques St. Leger’s Dilemma'

“One of my publishers decided to call it quits,” she said. “The publishing business is so different than when I started. I got my rights back for several books and I decided to take it easy and go through and update my manuscripts, if they were worth it, and bring them out in my own imprint.”

After that, Scheidies began looking through her files. She found the first draft of her latest book, “Marques St. Leger’s Dilemma.”

“When I was going through all those files I found some old stories,” she said. “I read them to see if they were any good and this one really held my interest. I started working on it between some other projects and it sat there for several more years. Toward the end of last year I decided it was time to start looking at it again.”

Scheidies published her latest novel, a story that mixes history, faith and romance, in July.

The main character, St. Leger, is a man-about-town. His friend, the Earl of Atshire, leaves his estate to St. Leger in April 1814, along with the guardianship of the Earl’s niece, only Alison turns out to be nothing like what the Marques expected.