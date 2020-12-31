Here are 3 books by Nebraska authors released in 2020

KEARNEY — With lots of time to spend with a good book, many authors published books of interest to Nebraska readers in 2020. Here is a sample:
“Covered Wagon Women, Volume 4, Diaries and Letters from the Western Trails, 1852: The California Trail,” compiled and edited by Kenneth L. Holmes, Bison Books, released in November
Six pioneer women describe, through journals and letters, the journey across the Great Plains by covered wagons.
Originally released in 1997, Bison Books released the eBook version of the book this year.
The book includes documents that give a firsthand view of just what it was like to cross the continent in buckboard and prairie schooner. The pioneers had to face the hardships of weather, starvation — along with the occasional Indian or bandit attack. The book features fascinating glimpses of historical figures like the trapper Jim Bridger. Marriett Foster Cummings, one of the women crossing the continent by wagon, describes Bridger as of “stock in abundance, and gold without end, and yet is much of a gentleman but lives like a hog.”
A review in The Olympion states, “The entries from these pioneer women are alternately rich with optimism, stark with tragedy and always laced with the mind-numbing details and foot-blistering discipline required to keep to that inexorable march toward the western horizon.”
“Bone Chalk,” by Jim Reese, 168 pages, Stephen F. Austin University Press, published in January
Author Jim Reese observes the world from the perspective of the consummate outsider, an observer who wants nothing more than to find a seat at the table.
Most of the essays of this memoir highlight Reese’s struggle to fit in whether as an adolescent in Omaha or as the mascot for Wayne College. In “My Life as Willy the Wildcat” Reese recounts a trip with the football team to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to face the Lopers. Hungover from a pregame party the night before, Reese downs a couple of warm beers before heading to the stadium to perform as Willy the Wildcat. This long essay delights with details of the author’s continued attempt to just be one of the regulars, even as a spectator to the game declares, “I think Willy the Wildcat is drunk.”
Reese now teaches at Mount Mary College in Yankton, S.D.
Most of the stories include a sardonic wedge of humor, but one essay, “Grandpa, What’s It Like to Kill Another Man?” explores a darker side. As a child, the author recalls talking to his grandfather and asking what Reese calls “the million dollar question” about his grandfather’s service in the military. Reese’s recalls the conversation: “That evening, he leaned in, looked me firmly in the face and said, ‘We didn’t have a choice. We did what we were told to do.’ He stared at me for about 15 seconds and then broke down into tears.”
“Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 1854-1967,” by Jeff Barnes, 176 pages, Donning Company Publishers, published in January
Nebraska historian and author Jeff Barnes strives to make the history of his home state come alive.
His latest book explores the historical markers of the state, looking for the stories behind the monuments. Excluding memorials erected to commemorate wars fought in other countries, the Omaha-based author picked a cutoff date of 1967 and focused on the stories before Nebraska’s Centennial celebration. He also skipped the dark-blue historical markers placed along the state’s roadways.
“Cut in Stone” features almost 300 monuments honoring pioneer graves, battle sites and even the state’s highest point, a rise in the prairie near Kimball.