Here are 3 books by Nebraska authors released in 2020

“Bone Chalk,” by Jim Reese, 168 pages, Stephen F. Austin University Press, published in January

Author Jim Reese observes the world from the perspective of the consummate outsider, an observer who wants nothing more than to find a seat at the table.

Most of the essays of this memoir highlight Reese’s struggle to fit in whether as an adolescent in Omaha or as the mascot for Wayne College. In “My Life as Willy the Wildcat” Reese recounts a trip with the football team to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to face the Lopers. Hungover from a pregame party the night before, Reese downs a couple of warm beers before heading to the stadium to perform as Willy the Wildcat. This long essay delights with details of the author’s continued attempt to just be one of the regulars, even as a spectator to the game declares, “I think Willy the Wildcat is drunk.”

Reese now teaches at Mount Mary College in Yankton, S.D.