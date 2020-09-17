'First to Lie' mystery novel covers, betrayal, motherhood, obsession, revenge

BOSTON — Betrayal. Motherhood. Obsession. Revenge.
As part of a recent exercise, best-selling mystery author Hank Phillippi Ryan reduced her latest novel, “First to Lie,” down to four words.
“That completely describes the theme of the book, the tone of the book and the sinister element of the book — and the fast-paced, high stakes of the book,” Ryan said in an interview from her home near Boston. “There’s another test on Facebook for authors: Can you describe your book in five phrases? Mine are: A devastating childhood betrayal, an undercover reporter who is in too deep, a beautiful sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay, a rich and powerful family and an ice pick that is not used for ice.”
As an author of suspense novels, Ryan tries to write the kind of books that will cause her readers to “miss their stop on the subway because they’re turning the pages as fast as they can.”
Her awards include five Agatha Awards, named after the acclaimed mystery writer Agatha Christie, and a Mary Higgins Clark Award for her novel, “The Other Woman,” published in 2013.
Ryan’s 12th novel and latest work, “First to Lie,” published by Forge Book in August, looks headed to the same kind of recognition. Publisher’s Weekly called the book, “Stellar,” and noted, “Hank Phillippi Ryan could win a sixth Agatha with this one.”
The plot of “First to Lie” centers on a series of unreliable narrators. To reveal much more would spoil the joy of the mystery.
“I write fast-paced, page-turning psychological thrillers with twists and turns around every corner,” Ryan said.
In addition to her writing career, Ryan also works as an investigative reporter on Channel 7 News in Boston. She has won 34 Emmy Awards and 14 Edward R. Murrow Awards for her investigative and consumer reporting. She acquired her unique first name while in college in the late 1960s. A friend remarked about her real first name, “You don’t look like a Harriet. I’ll call you Hank.”
She draws some important parallels between her novels and her reporting.
“When I work on a story — when I investigate the details and track down leads — I constantly ask myself, ‘Why do I care about this?’” Ryan said. “I ask that because we only have time to write certain stories and follow up certain leads and create certain stories for television. We have to make sure that our time is spent wisely.”
In addition to that, Ryan also understands the need to entertain.
“If people turn the channel or close the book, they’re not getting the ideas and the messages we’re trying to convey,” she said. “If I care, the viewers and the readers will care. At every turn I am trying to write and create the most important, the most compelling, the most illuminating story that I possibly can with characters you care about, with a problem that needs to be solved, where the good guys win and the bad guys get what’s coming to them.”
Ryan tries to create television stories and fictional narratives that provide a conclusion and a resolution for her audience.
“In the end you want some justice and you want to change the world,” she said.
After 43 years of telling stories on television, Ryan appreciates how her visual storytelling techniques reflects in her fiction. And as the best-selling author of 12 novels, the writer also understands that she must work hard to immediately grab her reader.
“I think that people are eager to hear a good story,” she said. “From the time we’re children and someone puts us on their lap and says, ‘Once upon a time…,’ we understand the rhythm of a story. We understand the architecture and suspense of a mystery or a thriller. We know the rhythm and music of storytelling. So a writer needs to capture the reader from Page 1 simply because we have that blink reflex in our brains where we open a book and say, ‘Ooo, this looks good.’ That is magic. So I do my best to capture readers from Page 1, from line one, if truth be told.”
The first line of her novels are special.
“I spend a lot of time on the first sentence, but not in front of the computer,” she said. “I can’t write my book until I know the first sentence. So I don’t write the words, ‘Chapter 1,’ until I know the first sentence. My brain works on it, my mind thinks about it, my subconscious is noodling over it. In all the 12 books I’ve ever written, that first sentence has appeared and never changed, even though the rest of the book is revised and edited up one side and down the other. That first sentence doesn’t change, but that first sentence was worked on harder and more magically than any other sentence in the book.”
For Ryan, the world of her novels exists in a parallel fashion to the real world.
“When you’re writing a novel, you have this entire story of 100,000 words forming in your head, every moment. You hold his whole new world in your brain. If you changed one word in my book right now, I would know that it wasn’t a word that I wrote. It’s quite the juggle; it’s one of the skills that writers have to learn, that they are creating this new world that has to stay as true for it as the real world has to stay for itself.”
