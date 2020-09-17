'First to Lie' mystery novel covers, betrayal, motherhood, obsession, revenge

Ryan tries to create television stories and fictional narratives that provide a conclusion and a resolution for her audience.

“In the end you want some justice and you want to change the world,” she said.

After 43 years of telling stories on television, Ryan appreciates how her visual storytelling techniques reflects in her fiction. And as the best-selling author of 12 novels, the writer also understands that she must work hard to immediately grab her reader.

“I think that people are eager to hear a good story,” she said. “From the time we’re children and someone puts us on their lap and says, ‘Once upon a time…,’ we understand the rhythm of a story. We understand the architecture and suspense of a mystery or a thriller. We know the rhythm and music of storytelling. So a writer needs to capture the reader from Page 1 simply because we have that blink reflex in our brains where we open a book and say, ‘Ooo, this looks good.’ That is magic. So I do my best to capture readers from Page 1, from line one, if truth be told.”

The first line of her novels are special.