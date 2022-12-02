Bravo: 'Like the Down of a Thistle' poetry for the holidays

KEARNEY — When it comes to exchanging ideas, poetry speaks volumes.

“Poetry, like any other kind of art form, expresses things that can’t be expressed in any other way,” said Mark Foradori, one of the founders of the Prairie Art Brothers. “When you put the words together to write a poem, you convey not only the description and the meaning of what you’re talking about, but you also convey the emotion behind it.”

Poetry allows a writer to toy with words and ideas in a concise and distilled manner.

“You can do that in a clever and engaging and artful way,” he said. “It also allows readers to fill in the blanks. That’s why a poem like ‘The Night Before Christmas’ endures is because even though it’s set in a certain time and place, it conveys a universal sentiment. Many of the poems we’ll be reading during this presentation are that same way.”

The Prairie Art Brothers will present “Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theater Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Poems” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the event is free.

The presentation takes the well-known Christmas poem, often known as “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and usually credited to Clement Clarke Moore, as the starting point for a story about a human family and a mouse family, in the same house, on Christmas Eve.

“Christmas is perhaps the most universal of holidays, celebrated all over the world,” Foradori said. “The poetry we’re going to be presenting reflects that. It really gets at a level of humanity that transcends time and place and nationality.”

The program will also feature holiday poetry by Shel Silverstein, Garrison Keillor, Ted Kooser, Robert Frost, Ogden Nash and Mary Oliver, all performed in readers’ theater style.

In addition to the performance in Kearney, the Prairie Art Brothers will present “Like the Down of a Thistle” at these other locations:

Saturday, 2 p.m. — Hastings Public Library at 314 N. Denver Ave., Hastings.

Dec. 13, 7 p.m. — Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden.

Dec. 18, 2 p.m. — Grand Island Public Library at 1124 W. Second St., Grand Island.

Admission to all of the performances is free.

A readers’ theater presentation differs from a normal theatrical show in that the emphasis is on the voice — and sound effects — rather than the visual experience. The performers must establish their characters and present the story with inflection and other vocal interpretations. Foradori believes that this gives audience members more freedom to focus on the words and to let their imaginations fill in the picture created by the words.

“We’re celebrating Christmas in a literary tradition,” Foradori said. “Hearing the words spoken aloud is like the difference between reading Shakespeare and seeing Shakespeare performed. When I read Shakespeare, half of the time I’m at a loss as to what is going on. But when I see it and hear it performed, it’s crystal clear. These poems are designed for the ear.”

For more information, search for Prairie Art Brothers on Facebook.