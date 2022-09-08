Bravo Library Events

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Spark Joy Program — 6 p.m., today. Consultant Shannon will give tips on tidying up clutter. Register in advance.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. September’s book: “Island of Sea Women.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Getting Started with Shutterfly — 1:30-3 p.m., Tuesday. Organize your digital photos with Shutterfly. Register in advance.

Studio KLP — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. A creative art workshop featuring an in-depth project. Register in advance. $10 fee.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Firefighter Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Area firefighters will read stories for preschoolers, parents and caregivers to highlight Fire Prevention Month.

Firefighter Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 15. Area firefighters will read stories for preschoolers, parents and caregivers to highlight Fire Prevention Month.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 14. Nathan Tye will present a program on a local historical topic. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 15. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19. “Mamma Mia” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Sept. 20. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Sept. 20. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. The theme for September: “‘80s & ‘90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Sept. 21. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Build, Connect, Create — 10-11 a.m., Sept. 21. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 21. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 22. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Historical fiction.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Oct 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Oct. 12. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Oct. 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct 18. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m. Oct 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 21. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18. The theme for October: “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.” Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Oct 19. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 20. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Mysteries & Thrillers.