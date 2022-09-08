 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bravo Library Events

  • 0
Kearney Public Library bookshelves (copy)

The Kearney Public Library.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Spark Joy Program — 6 p.m., today. Consultant Shannon will give tips on tidying up clutter. Register in advance.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. September’s book: “Island of Sea Women.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

People are also reading…

Getting Started with Shutterfly — 1:30-3 p.m., Tuesday. Organize your digital photos with Shutterfly. Register in advance.

Studio KLP — 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. A creative art workshop featuring an in-depth project. Register in advance. $10 fee.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Wednesday. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Firefighter Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. Area firefighters will read stories for preschoolers, parents and caregivers to highlight Fire Prevention Month.

Firefighter Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 15. Area firefighters will read stories for preschoolers, parents and caregivers to highlight Fire Prevention Month.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 14. Nathan Tye will present a program on a local historical topic. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 15. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19. “Mamma Mia” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Sept. 20. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Sept. 20. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. The theme for September: “‘80s & ‘90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Sept. 21. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Build, Connect, Create — 10-11 a.m., Sept. 21. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 21. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 22. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Historical fiction.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Paws to Read — 10-11:30 a.m., Oct 8. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler. Designed for ages 5-12.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Oct. 12. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

Brown Bag History Series — noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Oct. 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct 18. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m. Oct 18. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 21. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18. The theme for October: “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.” Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 10 a.m., Oct 19. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Arts and Crafts for Adults — 7 p.m., Sept. 20. This workshop gives patrons a chance to explore creativity with different craft projects. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 20. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Mysteries & Thrillers.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Sinkhole,' by Juliet Patterson

Review: 'Sinkhole,' by Juliet Patterson

NONFICTION: A St. Paul memoirist struggles to understand suicide and its generational effect. "Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide" by Juliet Patterson; Milkweed (288 pages, $25) ——— Three days after Juliet Patterson's memoir of three familial suicides arrived on my doorstep, my close friend killed himself. I took the book with me to his funeral, hunkered over the tray table for the four-hour ...

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

Appreciation: Barbara Ehrenreich showed us how much it cost to be broke

Somebody has to grow and harvest the food in the fields. Somebody has to clean the carcasses, drive the trucks and unload the haul. Somebody has to process the food, prepare it, cook it, serve it. There's always somebody minding the register, stocking the shelves, wiping the counters, mopping the floors, scrubbing the toilets — even on workers' holidays like Labor Day. They smile at strangers, ...

Review: 'The Ski Jumpers,' by Peter Geye

Review: 'The Ski Jumpers,' by Peter Geye

FICTION: Reeling from a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, a writer and former ski jumper strives to dissect his family mythology. "The Ski Jumpers" by Peter Geye; University of Minnesota Press (408 pages, $25.95) ——— "The Ski Jumpers" is Minnesota novelist Peter Geye's novel about a novelist writing a novel. That might sound meta, but it works. After receiving a diagnosis of early onset ...

Review: 'Afterlives,' Abdulrazak Gurnah

Review: 'Afterlives,' Abdulrazak Gurnah

FICTION: War and peace surge through the pages of a Nobel laureate's captivating, brilliant new novel. "Afterlives" by Abdulrazak Gurnah; Riverhead (320 pages, $28) ——— One of the most awe-inspiring developments in our contemporary literature is the surpassing brilliance of Anglophone African novelists, from Nigeria's Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to Zambia's Namwali Serpell to Zimbabwe's Petina ...

Review: 'If I Survive You,' by Jonathan Escoffery

Review: 'If I Survive You,' by Jonathan Escoffery

FICTION: A remarkable debut collection of interconnected stories centered on a family of Jamaican immigrants, whose American-born son struggles to establish his place and his identity. "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery; Macmillan (272 pages, $27) ——— "If I Survive You," the open-ended title of Jonathan Escoffery's remarkable debut collection, could be prelude to a threat, a vow, a plea ...

From Bryn Mawr to Goldman Sachs: One woman's story of success — and harassment — on Wall Street

From Bryn Mawr to Goldman Sachs: One woman's story of success — and harassment — on Wall Street

A long-running class action gender discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs may go to trial this year, containing allegations of bias and predatory behavior at the vaunted Wall Street firm. It's the culmination of years of toxic culture, according to ex-Goldman executive Jamie Fiore Higgins. In a new book, she exposes what she claims is a deeply troubling environment — one where employees ...

Jenifer Lewis says new ‘Walking In My Joy’ book is filled with rage but challenges readers’ accountability

Jenifer Lewis says new ‘Walking In My Joy’ book is filled with rage but challenges readers’ accountability

Jenifer Lewis had some unfinished business to settle with her new book. After the bestselling success of her debut 2018 memoir, “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” the “Black-ish” star wanted to offer readers something more than just stories of her past sexual addiction, alcohol abuse and celebrity encounters. “Walking In My Joy," is described by its publisher as an “essay collection,” but the ...

Review: 'Fairy Tale,' by Stephen King

Review: 'Fairy Tale,' by Stephen King

"Fairy Tale" by Stephen King; Scribner (598 pages, $32.50) ——— Early in "Fairy Tale," Stephen King points out that the original "Jack and the Beanstalk" was much darker and more violent than the version that's popular these days. Far from just briefing us on literary history, King is foreshadowing what lies ahead. Teenage Charlie is hired by an elderly neighbor, Mr. Bowditch, who has suffered ...

Review: 'The Marriage Portrait,' by Maggie O'Farrell

Review: 'The Marriage Portrait,' by Maggie O'Farrell

FICTION: A young duchess fears her husband plans to murder her in this gorgeous novel set during the Italian Renaissance. "The Marriage Portrait" by Maggie O'Farrell; Alfred A. Knopf (448 pages, $28) ——— By all accounts, the short, sheltered life of Lucrezia di Cosimo de'Medici was not one you would have wanted to live. Born into wealth and power, she had neither. Married off at 13 to the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Diddy and Swizz Beats stand with Kanye against Adidas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News