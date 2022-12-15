 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events

Kearney Public Library in December

The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

• Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

• Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Tuesday. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

• Build, Connect, Create — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. An opportunity to explore the library’s collection of STEM toys, including Blocks Rock, Domino Race, KEVA Planks and Snap Circuits. Designed for ages 5-14. Register in advance.

• Tinker Tots — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday. A hands-on STEM program designed for preschoolers and a caregiver featuring Magna Tiles, Cupstruction and Kid K’nex. Designed for ages 2-5. Register in advance. Caregiver must remain with the participating child.

• Library closed — Dec. 23-26.

• Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Dec. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Happy Noon Year — 11 a.m.-noon, Dec. 31. Celebrate the arrival of the New Year a little early with dancing, light snacks and party favors. Features DJ Russ from Pure Platinum DJ Services. Intended for patrons of all ages. Register in advance.

• Library closed — Jan. 1-2.

• Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 3. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Teen DIY: Eucalyptus & Wood Hoop Wall Hanging — 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Jan. 3. A craft project for ages 12-18. Register in advance.

• Coloring & Cookies! — 10 a.m., Jan. 4. Join this group for some relaxing coloring and a few cookies. Open for all ages. Register in advance.

• Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 5. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic: Universal Class.

• Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Jan. 5. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

• Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 5. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 5. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: paper Christmas village starter kit.

• Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Jan. 9. A library-sponsored group that meets to discuss a wide variety of books and meet new people. The book for January is “The Vanishing Half.” For more information, contact Sarah Haack at Shaack@KearneyGov.org.

• Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Jan. 10. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

• Shutterfly Study Hall — 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10. Connie Jelkin is available to help with Shutterfly projects or patrons can work on their own. Use your own computer or a library computer. Register in advance.

• Studio KPL — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10. This creative art workshop features an in-depth project. To learn about the theme, contact Christine Walsh at Cwalsh@KearneyGov.org. Advance registration required. $10 materials fee.

• Watercolor Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Jan. 11. Brush up on watercolor skills and learn new techniques. Register in advance. For patrons 18 and older.

• Brown Bag History Series — Noon-1:30 p.m., Jan. 11. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event.

