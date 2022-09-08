Bravo Hometown Listings

EVENTSSpark Joy Program, a program with Spark Joy consultant Shannon, 6 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The program will focus on the KonMari philosophy for tidying. Register in advance.

“Literature, Truth, and Freedom,” a lecture, hosted by A Scholar Academy, on Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s novel, “The First Circle,“ 6:30 p.m. today at Copeland Hall, Room 142 at 2507 11th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information call Jonathan Drozda at (402) 367-9661 or email at DrozdaJT@lopers.unk.edu.

Kids Cheer Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. 308-698-2228; KearneyChildrensMuseum.org. Admission is $25 per child. Boys and girls will create a cheer craft, learn special cheers and participate in a story time for cheerleaders. Call 308-698-2228 ext. 4 for details. Register in advance.

Yoga on the Platte, presented by Rowe Sanctuary and Rural Roots Yoga, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Registration is $99. The event features breakout sessions with opportunities to deepen your yoga practice, take a walking meditation on the trails and enjoy time with community and sharing.

Paws to Read, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

Autograph session with UNK Football Players, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Kearney Family YMCA at 4500 Sixth Ave. 308-237-9622; KearneyYMCA.org. Free admission.

Nathan Tye will present a program as part of the Brown Bag History Series, noon Wednesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Patrons are invited to bring a sack lunch.

Movie on the Field featuring “Sing 2,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Kearney High School Football Field at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Admission is by donation.

UNK Band Day Parade, 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Third Avenue west from 21st Street to North Railroad. Free admission.

Butterfly Festival, in conjunction with Project Monarch Health and Monarch Watch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Admission is $5 per family/group. Activities include monarch butterfly tagging and health monitoring, art and education stations and creating take-home native wildflower “seed balls.”

Screening of the film, “Mamma Mia,” rated PG-13, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Part of the Movie Musical Monday series.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal featuring 30 trivia questions on the theme, “‘80s & ‘90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented in conjunction with Kearney Public Library. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register in advance by email, Jtidei@Kearneygov.org.

Latinx Heritage Month Celebration, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 20 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

Wildflower Walk Wednesday, 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Join a Rowe Sanctuary staff member on a walk through the prairie and learn more about the native plants that grow along the Platte River.

Birding with Rowe Volunteers, 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Wear long pants, good walking shoes and bring insect/sun protection of your choice. Binoculars are available on loan as needed. For more information email Catherine at Catherine.Worley@Audubon.org.

Open Mic Night at The Lark, for singers, musicians, comedians, poets and storytellers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission. First come first serve for acts. Acts are limited to a maximum of 10 minutes.

Little Bearcat Cheer Camp for ages 3 and older, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 23 at Kearney High School at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Cost is $45. Attendees will learn cheers, dance and also receive poms, T-shirt and a cheer bow. Participants will have the opportunity to cheer and dance at the football pregame and cheer a quarter with the KHS cheerleaders. For more information email KHScheer@KearneyCats.com.

“A River Runs Through It,” a benefit for Rowe Sanctuary, 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Tickets are $125 per person. The event features a gourmet meal by Travis and Sara Evans. Also includes a benefit auction. Registration closes on Sept. 16.

Artist reception for Sonda Jonson and Joseph McHale , 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Free admission. The mother and son artists will talk about their show at the Minden Opera House Gallery.

CONCERTS

“‘50s Night Out!” with the Holy Rocka Rollaz performing as part of The Tassel performance season, 7:30 p.m. today at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Call for tickets.

Simmons and May perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. Call 308-730-0154 for more information.

Jalan Crossland performs folk and Americana music, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $15; $5 for students. Crossland’s 2017 album, “Singalongs For The Apocalypse,” won Wyoming Public Radio’s People’s Choice Album Of The Year award.

Classic Country perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. Call 308-730-0154 for more information.

The Steel Wheels perform as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. Call (308) 991-0733 for details. The duo plays Americana and roots music. Visit Rehmsworld.com for more information.

Sweet September Jazz with Camille, featuring the Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Admission is $18. The quintet will perform music by Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, Lena Horne and Etta James. Presented with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Dan Dobson performs at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. Call 308-730-0154 for more information.

Dueling Pianos, a fundraiser for The Lark, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20. Reserved tables for 4-8 people are available.

THEATER

“Baseball Preacher,” featuring Ron Chvala today at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St. This is the premier of this one-man play.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for students. Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” with music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, presented by Kearney Community Theatre, Oct. 6-16, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” based upon the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady, presented by Kearney Community Theatre, Dec. 8-17, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

“The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, based on the Broadway production, presented by Academy of Children’s Theatre program at Kearney Community Theatre, March 3-4, at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. For more information call 308-234-1529 or visit KearneyCommunityTheatre.com.

EXHIBITS

Walker Gallery, University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Building. 308-865-8353. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free admission. Faculty art exhibit featuring work by Leo Altberti, Derrick Burbul, Sheila Downey, Javier Fox, John Fronczak, Sheri Klein, Christy Kosmicki, Katrina Olmstead, Nadine Saylor, Christopher M. Strickland, Greg Yochum, Doug Waterfield and Mallory Wetherell through Sept. 15.