Award-winning author Jennifer Anne Gordon says characters drive the narrative of her gothic book series

“You can’t fake organic excitement,” she said. “If I’m excited and intrigued about writing it, it has to come through.”

While the undertones of Gordon’s work explore contemporary, universal issues, she also recognizes a deep-seated issue that drives much of her work.

“For a long time I was in a very abusive relationship,” she said. “I have been free of that relationship for almost 10 years. But surviving that abuse turned me into a different person. While in that relationship I took everything I knew about myself — my love of theater, my love of writing — and I buried all of it to become a different person.”

She survived that emotional toll which helps her to look at the world in a different way.

“That survival has lead to some of my feminist overtones in the books,” Gordon said. “What happens to us when we are at our most vulnerable, whether we are abused or whether we suffer any kind of emotional trauma, those things leave a mark — and those things can haunt you if you let them.”

Her work of creating Gothic horror novels helps Gordon come to terms with her abuse.