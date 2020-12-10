Author Rachael Tamayo combines romance, supernatural in ‘Carnal Knowledge’

“My experiences as a 911 dispatcher definitely gave me an insight into human nature that most people don’t have,” she said. “That insight includes all the different ways that people would react to an emergency. With the main character in ‘Carnal Knowledge,’ she doesn’t report her attack at first because she goes through this thought process. Why report it? And then circumstances force her to report it later, sort of by accident.”

Tamayo believes that in an emergency, reactions are based on human nature.

“People judge that a lot,” she explained. “‘Why did you react that way? Why didn’t you do this or do that?’ That’s the thing; you don’t know how you’re going to react, but when it comes down to it, you might react in a completely different way than you ever thought you would.”

The author uses that insight to help explain some of the flawed decisions of her characters.

“I’ve been writing all of my life,” Tamayo said. “I remember when I was a little kid, as soon as I could, I started putting little stories together on paper, like little kids do. I was writing from a young age.”

As a teenager, she wrote a couple novels on a typewriter and put them in the back of her closet.