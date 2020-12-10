 Skip to main content
Author Rachael Tamayo combines romance, supernatural in 'Carnal Knowledge'

Author Rachael Tamayo combines romance, supernatural in ‘Carnal Knowledge’

HOUSTON — Instead of merely writing about the action, author Rachael Tamayo uses a different technique to take the reader directly into the mind of the character.

“There’s something called deep point of view,” she said in an interview from her home in Houston. “It’s a writing style that sucks you in to the feelings of the character and helps the reader better identify with that characters. It’s like the different between saying, ‘I opened the door,’ and saying, ‘The door knob was hard and cold in my hand as I turned it.’ You can feel what the characters are feeling.”

That technique silences the narrative voice and allows the author to write as the character, avoiding any filter words and focusing on experiences.

In her latest novel, “Carnal Knowledge,” Tamayo uses deep point of view to tell the story of Wren Addison, a legal assistant who finds herself as the target of a mysterious serial killer. Wren makes mistakes in her life. For Tamayo, those mistakes make her main character more interesting.

“Wren makes bad decisions,” Tamayo said. “She’s a likable character, but she’s not perfect. When I read fiction, nothing annoys me more than a too-perfect character. It’s hard to relate to an absolutely perfect, flawless person.”

Part of the “Deadly Sins” series, “Carnal Knowledge,” published in July, combines the author’s former writing life as a romance writer with her past experience as a writer of supernatural thrillers. As a day job, Tamayo worked as a 911 dispatcher in Texas. Her latest novel mixes all of those elements.

“My experiences as a 911 dispatcher definitely gave me an insight into human nature that most people don’t have,” she said. “That insight includes all the different ways that people would react to an emergency. With the main character in ‘Carnal Knowledge,’ she doesn’t report her attack at first because she goes through this thought process. Why report it? And then circumstances force her to report it later, sort of by accident.”

Tamayo believes that in an emergency, reactions are based on human nature.

“People judge that a lot,” she explained. “‘Why did you react that way? Why didn’t you do this or do that?’ That’s the thing; you don’t know how you’re going to react, but when it comes down to it, you might react in a completely different way than you ever thought you would.”

The author uses that insight to help explain some of the flawed decisions of her characters.

“I’ve been writing all of my life,” Tamayo said. “I remember when I was a little kid, as soon as I could, I started putting little stories together on paper, like little kids do. I was writing from a young age.”

As a teenager, she wrote a couple novels on a typewriter and put them in the back of her closet.

“I stopped writing for years and just didn’t tell anybody about my writing,” the 44-year-old said. “There’s a phase, when people are learning to write, where they don’t want to tell anybody that they’re doing it — and they’re afraid to let people read it. But if you’re going to be serious about it, you have to show it to somebody. That’s the point of it.”

In her late 30s, Tamayo picked up writing again. Even her husband didn’t know of her interest in creating stories.

“I worked the night shift at the police department,” Tamayo said. “Around two in the morning, the activity just dies off and there’s hardly anything going on except drunk drivers. I thought that maybe it was a good time to pick up my writing again.”

She spent about two years writing her stories until she found publishers interested in her work.

And when it comes to telling stories, Tamayo looks at her skills from a unique point of view.

“I don’t really have a reason to write, I just can’t stop, I just can’t not do it,” she said. “It’s like you’re born to do it. Anybody can learn to write. Anybody can learn to put a great sentence together in a perfect paragraph — but the skill is in the storytelling. It’s not in the actual structure and grammar. Anybody can learn to do that.”

Creating a compelling story that keeps readers turning the pages, that’s what Tamayo strives for in her work.

“It’s hard to tell a good story and keep people’s attention,” she said.

rick@YardLightMedia.com

