 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author of 'Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body' to share via Zoom for UNK's Reynolds Visiting Writers

Author of 'Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body' to share via Zoom for UNK's Reynolds Visiting Writers

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Rebekah Taussig grew up as just “one of the kids.”

Her perspective took a turn about five years ago while in graduate school.

“I started reading all of this academic content on disability,” she said. “I’ve been disabled since I was 3 years old but it wasn’t something I had spent a lot of time thinking critically or openly about. It was just this thing that we pretended didn’t exist when I was growing up. I was just one of six kids and we just went about our lives.”

As a result of her new insights, Taussig began writing what she calls mini-memoirs on Instagram.

“I began to rethink everything and mine these old memories,” she said. “I began to think what my body meant to me and how it fit into the world. I began writing these tiny little glimpses of unpacking moments in my body, out in the world. That space took off in a way that surprised me. People with and without disabilities were finding ways to connect with that content.”

Eventually the limits of social media felt constraining for Taussig. She wanted to dig deeper into her thoughts.

“A book felt like a natural expansion of that kind of writing that I had been doing,” she said. “Each chapter in the book is born from some theme or pattern that showed up in my online space; talking about romance and dating and love, work and money and how to pay to live in a body that’s very expensive.”

HarperOne published Taussig’s book, “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” in August. The author will read from her book and answer questions during a free Zoom event at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Reynolds Visiting Writers series.

Taussig lives in Kansas City, Kan. She spent several years teaching high school students but recently decided to focus on her writing.

“This is the first year that I’m not teaching,” she said. “I hope to spend time writing, but I have to tell you that I have this new baby. I don’t think I had any way to know how much attention and time he would require of me. I’m trying to find a new rhythm to do both, to take care of this little squish and to find the time to write.”

“Sitting Pretty” highlights the author’s thoughts on what it means to live in a body that doesn’t fit.

“It’s tricky to tell anybody what their body means,” Taussig said. “Regardless of what you say, the words you use are so personal, the words you use to describe your body. It means such different things to different people. The word ‘disability’ is really uncomfortable for a lot of people who we would traditionally think of as disabled. But some people really claim that word. It means something very specific. It’s part of an identity or a group that they treasure.”

In terms of the labels we all use to describe bodies, Taussig senses that we try to dodge acknowledgment by using specific terms.

“We often come up with something that feels more comfortable,” she said. “’Differently-abled’ is a term that a lot of non-disabled people use to buffer or put a gloss over something. Of course this is not across the board because everybody is different and has different stories and history. There is a movement right now called ‘Say the Word,’ like don’t shy away from saying the word, ‘disabled.’ A lot of people want to be able to embrace and accept that part of their identity and not have it be a derogatory or sad term to apply to a person. What I like about the word ‘disabled’ is that it calls attention to a context. It calls attention to a barrier, like there is ‘something that has disabled me.’”

Using a term like disabled fits Taussig’s experience of the world.

“This is what gets so fascinating about language; you have these groups of people who are reclaiming words that have been used to hit them in the gut, right?” Taussig said. “There are a lot of people who are reclaiming the word ‘cripple’ in a very slippery way, as to who gets to use it and in what context.”

She acknowledges that many people nurse tender wounds about a word like “cripple.”

“I think for some people, growing up in a certain time, that word was used to hurt or insult,” Taussig said. “I think sometimes we forget that we are all different and that we don’t experience the world in the same way. We are all different but we can do things to be more inclusive.”

rick@YardLightMedia.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Review: Soldier's story is fresh and original in debut 'Without Sanction'

"Without Sanction" by Don Bentley; Berkley (373 pages, $27) ___ It's become a familiar trope of authors writing about veterans - a damaged soldier haunted by the war as he tries to live as a civilian. Don Bentley latches onto that background in his debut, but succeeds in making "Without Sanction" an original and fresh story that inspires empathy for his characters and plot. Matt Drake ...

Books

Margaret Atwood talks about 'The Testaments,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' politics and more

"My larger fear: that all my efforts will prove futile, and Gilead will last for a thousand years. Most of the time, that is what it feels like here, far away from the war, in the still heart of the tornado. So peaceful, the streets; so tranquil, so orderly; yet underneath the deceptively placid surfaces, a tremor, like that near a high-voltage power line. We're stretched thin, all of us; we ...

Books

J.K. Rowling's newest book criticized for a reportedly transphobic plot line

J.K. Rowling has apparently created yet another Horcrux - this time in the form of her new novel "Troubled Blood." According to a review of the book published Sunday in The Telegraph, "Troubled Blood," published under her alias Robert Galbraith, centers on the disappearance of a woman "thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer." "One wonders what critics of ...

Books

Fred Guttenberg, Parkland dad, writes uplifting book about coping after tragedy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Countless acts of generosity and support helped Fred Guttenberg survive the unbearable loss of his only daughter in Parkland's high school massacre in 2018. A who's who of political heavyweights contacted him: the Democratic presidential candidate, the speaker of the House, a congressman from Florida, the governors of Ohio and New Jersey. But the kindness of friends and ...

Books

In a crowded field of Trump exposés, only Michael Cohen's shows how he corrupts souls

"Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump" by Michael Cohen; Skyhorse (432 pages, $32.50) ___ Decades before Michael Cohen rose to fame as Donald Trump's lawyer-fixer, he spent summers working for his uncle Morty at the El Caribe, a lively Brooklyn social club frequented by New York mobsters. It was there, on a "glorious" sunny afternoon in 1980, as ...

Books

Review: 'I Saw Him Die,' by Andrew Wilson

"I Saw Him Die" by Andrew Wilson; Washington Square Press (400 pages, $16.99) ___ In the great tradition of Agatha Christie, Andrew Wilson's "I Saw Him Die" features a cast of upper-crust British gathered at a remote estate on the Isle of Skye in 1930. The host is murdered, the guests are forbidden to leave, and the mystery is on. At the heart of this book is Christie herself, also a character ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Thick as Thieves. Sandra Brown. Grand Central 2. The Vanishing ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News