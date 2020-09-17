Author of 'Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body' to share via Zoom for UNK's Reynolds Visiting Writers

“We often come up with something that feels more comfortable,” she said. “’Differently-abled’ is a term that a lot of non-disabled people use to buffer or put a gloss over something. Of course this is not across the board because everybody is different and has different stories and history. There is a movement right now called ‘Say the Word,’ like don’t shy away from saying the word, ‘disabled.’ A lot of people want to be able to embrace and accept that part of their identity and not have it be a derogatory or sad term to apply to a person. What I like about the word ‘disabled’ is that it calls attention to a context. It calls attention to a barrier, like there is ‘something that has disabled me.’”