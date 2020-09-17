Author of 'Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body' to share via Zoom for UNK's Reynolds Visiting Writers

KEARNEY — Rebekah Taussig grew up as just “one of the kids.”
Her perspective took a turn about five years ago while in graduate school.
“I started reading all of this academic content on disability,” she said. “I’ve been disabled since I was 3 years old but it wasn’t something I had spent a lot of time thinking critically or openly about. It was just this thing that we pretended didn’t exist when I was growing up. I was just one of six kids and we just went about our lives.”
As a result of her new insights, Taussig began writing what she calls mini-memoirs on Instagram.
“I began to rethink everything and mine these old memories,” she said. “I began to think what my body meant to me and how it fit into the world. I began writing these tiny little glimpses of unpacking moments in my body, out in the world. That space took off in a way that surprised me. People with and without disabilities were finding ways to connect with that content.”
Eventually the limits of social media felt constraining for Taussig. She wanted to dig deeper into her thoughts.
“A book felt like a natural expansion of that kind of writing that I had been doing,” she said. “Each chapter in the book is born from some theme or pattern that showed up in my online space; talking about romance and dating and love, work and money and how to pay to live in a body that’s very expensive.”
HarperOne published Taussig’s book, “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” in August. The author will read from her book and answer questions during a free Zoom event at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Reynolds Visiting Writers series.
Taussig lives in Kansas City, Kan. She spent several years teaching high school students but recently decided to focus on her writing.
“This is the first year that I’m not teaching,” she said. “I hope to spend time writing, but I have to tell you that I have this new baby. I don’t think I had any way to know how much attention and time he would require of me. I’m trying to find a new rhythm to do both, to take care of this little squish and to find the time to write.”
“Sitting Pretty” highlights the author’s thoughts on what it means to live in a body that doesn’t fit.
“It’s tricky to tell anybody what their body means,” Taussig said. “Regardless of what you say, the words you use are so personal, the words you use to describe your body. It means such different things to different people. The word ‘disability’ is really uncomfortable for a lot of people who we would traditionally think of as disabled. But some people really claim that word. It means something very specific. It’s part of an identity or a group that they treasure.”
In terms of the labels we all use to describe bodies, Taussig senses that we try to dodge acknowledgment by using specific terms.
“We often come up with something that feels more comfortable,” she said. “’Differently-abled’ is a term that a lot of non-disabled people use to buffer or put a gloss over something. Of course this is not across the board because everybody is different and has different stories and history. There is a movement right now called ‘Say the Word,’ like don’t shy away from saying the word, ‘disabled.’ A lot of people want to be able to embrace and accept that part of their identity and not have it be a derogatory or sad term to apply to a person. What I like about the word ‘disabled’ is that it calls attention to a context. It calls attention to a barrier, like there is ‘something that has disabled me.’”
Using a term like disabled fits Taussig’s experience of the world.
“This is what gets so fascinating about language; you have these groups of people who are reclaiming words that have been used to hit them in the gut, right?” Taussig said. “There are a lot of people who are reclaiming the word ‘cripple’ in a very slippery way, as to who gets to use it and in what context.”
She acknowledges that many people nurse tender wounds about a word like “cripple.”
“I think for some people, growing up in a certain time, that word was used to hurt or insult,” Taussig said. “I think sometimes we forget that we are all different and that we don’t experience the world in the same way. We are all different but we can do things to be more inclusive.”
