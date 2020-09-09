Bar J Wranglers to play Oct. 2 at Merryman

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney is announcing several updates for performances scheduled in October.
The Lettermen concerts which were rescheduled for Oct. 7 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. have been rescheduled to May 13, 2021. Purchased tickets for The Lettermen performances will be honored for the rescheduled May date.
The Bar J Wranglers performance, rescheduled to Oct. 2, will take place at 7 p.m. with general admission seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. Any current ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date, however, due to limited seating, there will not be any additional tickets available for purchase.
The performance of Classic Nashville Live, postponed to Oct 23, has been canceled.
Tickets for rescheduled performances are on sale at merrymancenter.org. If unable to attend any of these rescheduled events, contact the box office at or by calling 308-698-8297. The Merryman box office is closed temporarily to the public.
