■ "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" (PG for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material), comedy — Kelly Fremon Craig directs this story about Margaret Simon, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, new feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. 105 minutes.

■ "Beau is Afraid" (R for strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language), comedy — Ari Aster ("Midsommar") wrote and directed this nearly three-hour film about a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man (Joaquin Phoenix) who confronts his darkest fears after the death of his mother. He embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home. Also stars Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan. 179 minutes.

■ "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World" (PG-13 for some sports violence), biography, drama — The film follows the career of boxing champion George Foreman, before he started selling grills. Directed by George Tilmman Jr., ("The Hate You Give") and stars Khris Davis as Foreman. Also features Sonja Sohn as Nancy Foreman and Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali. 129 minutes.

■ "The Book Club: The Next Chapter" (PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material), comedy — Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen star in this vehicle about four friends who travel to Italy for a destination wedding for one of the friends. Directed by Bill Holderman ("The Old Man & the Gun"). 120 minutes.

■ "The Covenant" (R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content), action, thriller — Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in this story about an American soldier fighting in Afghanistan and his interpreter who saves him after he is injured. Directed by Guy Ritchie ("Aladdin," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."). 123 minutes.

■ "Fast X" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, boring bravado and a vocabulary of about 10 words), action, adventure, fantasy — Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) stars, once again, in this action-packed adventure of smashing cars, beating people senseless and breaking things. Also features Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody. Part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise. 181 minutes.

■ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements), action, adventure, fantasy — Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. This mission could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Or there might be large financial penalty. 150 minutes.

■ "Love Again" (PG-13 for some sexual material and strong language), romantic comedy — After the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old phone number. Little does she know that the phone number has been reassigned. It leads to love. Again. Hence the title. Directed and written by Jim Strouse. 104 minutes.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes.