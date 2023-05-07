■ "Air" (R for language throughout), drama — Based on a shoe, the story follows development of the Air Jordan shoe, shoehorned by Nike shoe salesmen Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon). Also features Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Asanté Deshon as 7-Eleven Clerk. Directed by Ben Affleck. 112 minutes.

■ "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" (PG for thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material), comedy — Kelly Fremon Craig directs this story about Margaret Simon, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, new feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. 105 minutes.

■ "The Birds" (PG-13 for for images of birds coming after you), horror, thriller — Director Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1963 film about a small California town where birds start attacking people. Starring Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Doodles Weaver. 119 minutes.

■ "Evil Dead Rise" (R for strong bloody horror violence and gore and some bloody language), horror — The story features two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of a family reunion possible. 97 minutes.

■ "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements), action, adventure, fantasy — Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. This mission could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. Or there might be large financial penalty. 150 minutes.

■ "John Wick: Chapter 4" (R for for pervasive strong violence and language), action, adventure, thriller — Keanu Reeves shoots and beats his way through a path to defeating The High Table. Features Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Brahim Chab as Thug 1. 169 minutes.

■ "The Pope's Exorcist" (R for violent content, language, sexual references, nudity, bloodletting), horror, thriller — Father Gabriel Amorth, played by Russell Crowe, uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret regarding the demonic possession of a child. Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. Also features Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoc and Cornell John. 103 minutes.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes.