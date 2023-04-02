■ "Creed III" (PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, general beatings and some strong language), drama — Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in this sequel of a sequel. The boxer has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. 116 minutes.

■ "Dead Poets Society" (1989) (PG for thematic material), drama — Robin Williams stars as maverick teacher John Keating who uses poetry to embolden his boarding school students to new heights of self-expression. Also features Robert Sean Leonard and Ethan Hawke. 128 minutes.

■ "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (PG-13 for fantasy action, violence and some language), action, adventure, fantasy — A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers set out to retrieve a lost relic, but everything goes wrong, just like in the tabletop game the directors based this film on. Stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. 134 minutes.

■ "John Wick: Chapter 4" (R for pervasive strong violence and language), action, crime, thriller — Keanu Reeves shoots and beats his way through a path to defeating The High Table. Features Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Brahim Chab as Thug 1. 169 minutes.

■ "Scream VI" (R for strong bloody violence, buckets of fake blood, language throughout and brief drug use), horror, mystery, thriller — Ghostface returns to kill various people in various ways. Directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillet (“Ready or Not,” “Scream”). The film features Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Roger Jackson as The Voice. 123 minutes.

■ "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (PG-13 for sequences of extreme noise, flashing lights, action and occasional language), action, adventure, comedy, crime, fantasy, kitchen sink — Zachery Levi stars as Shazam, who must save the world from some super villains. Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Annabell: Creation”). 130 minutes.