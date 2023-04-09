■ "Air" (R for language throughout), drama — Based on a shoe, the story follows development of the Air Jordan shoe, shoehorned by Nike shoe salesmen Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon). Also features Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Asanté Deshon as 7-Eleven Clerk. Directed by Ben Affleck. 112 minutes.

■ "Champions" (PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference), comedy, drama, sport — Woody Harrelson stars as a minor league coach sentenced to community service after a series of personal problems. He must coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Directed by Bobby Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber,” “Kingpin”). 123 minutes.

■ "Creed III" (PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, general beatings and some strong language), drama — Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in this sequel of a sequel. The boxer has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. 116 minutes.

■ "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (PG-13 for fantasy action, violence and some language), action, adventure, fantasy — A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers set out to retrieve a lost relic, but everything goes wrong, just like in the tabletop game the directors based this film on. Stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. 134 minutes.

■ "The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli" (NR), music — Tenor Andrea Bocelli sings their way through a journey filled with music that explores of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us and the relationships that connect us to what matters. Directed by Gaetano Morbioli (“Andrea Bocelli: A Bocelli Family Christmas”). 105 minutes.

■ "John Wick: Chapter 4" (R for pervasive strong violence and language), action, crime, thriller — Keanu Reeves shoots and beats his way through a path to defeating The High Table. Features Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Brahim Chab as Thug 1. 169 minutes.

■ "Linoleum" (NR), comedy, drama, sci-fi — Jim Gaffigan stars as Cameron Edwin, the host of a failing children’s science TV show, who watches as his life unravels. These events force him to doubt his own sanity. Also stars Rhea Seehorn and Amy Hargreaves. 101 minutes.

■ "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animation, adventure, comedy, family — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

■ "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (PG-13 for sequences of extreme noise, flashing lights, action and occasional language), action, adventure, comedy, crime, fantasy, kitchen sink — Zachery Levi stars as Shazam, who must save the world from some super villains. Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Annabell: Creation”). 130 minutes.

■ "Scream VI" (R for strong bloody violence, buckets of fake blood, language throughout and brief drug use), horror, mystery, thriller — Ghostface returns to kill various people in various ways. Directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillet (“Ready or Not,” “Scream”). The film features Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Roger Jackson as The Voice. 123 minutes.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for mild action and mild violence), animation, adventure, comedy, family — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes.