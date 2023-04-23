■ "65" (PG-13 for intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images), action, adventure, thriller — Directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods tell the story of Mills, a pilot of a spacecraft that ends up crashed on Earth — 65 million years ago. He must fight dangerous prehistoric creatures in order to survive. Stars Adam Driver as Mills and that's about the entire cast. 93 minutes.

■ "Air" (R for language throughout), drama — Based on a shoe, the story follows development of the Air Jordan shoe, shoehorned by Nike shoe salesmen Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon). Also features Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck and Asanté Deshon as 7-Eleven Clerk. Directed by Ben Affleck. 112 minutes.

■ "Creed III" (PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, general beatings and some strong language), drama — Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in this sequel of a sequel. The boxer has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. 116 minutes.

■ "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (PG-13 for fantasy action, violence and some language), action, adventure, fantasy — A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers set out to retrieve a lost relic, but everything goes wrong, just like in the tabletop game the directors based this film on. Stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. 134 minutes.

■ "His Only Son" (PG-13 for thematic content and some religious violence), drama — God tests Abraham’s faith during his three-day journey to sacrifice his son. Directed and written by David Helling (“Christ Tempted”). Featuring Nicolas Mouawad as Abraham, Arianna White as Harlot and Daniel de Silva as The Lord. 106 minutes.

■ "John Wick: Chapter 4" (R for for pervasive strong violence and language), action, adventure, thriller — Keanu Reeves shoots and beats his way through a path to defeating The High Table. Features Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Brahim Chab as Thug 1. 169 minutes.

■ "The Pope's Exorcist" (R for violent content, language, sexual references, nudity, bloodletting), horror thriller — Father Gabriel Amorth, played by Russell Crowe, uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret regarding the demonic possession of a child. Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. Also features Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoc and Cornell John. 103 minutes.

■ "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments), animated adventure — Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén lend their voices to this story about the famous cat who has burned through eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford (“Kung fu Panda”). 100 minutes.

■ "Renfield" (R for bloody violence, some gore, some more gore, language throughout and some drug use), comedy, family, fantasy — Nicolas Cage stars as Dracula, and Nicholas Hoult takes the role of Renfield in this campy take on the age-old story. Directed by Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”). 93 minutes.

■ "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (PG-13 for sequences of extreme noise, flashing lights, action and occasional language), action, adventure, fantasy — Zachery Levi stars as Shazam, who must save the world from some super villains. Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Annabell: Creation”). 130 minutes.

■ "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (PG for for mild action and mild violence), animated comedy — The Super Mario Bros. take a journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bauza and Rina Romano. Based on a video game. 92 minutes.