■ "Champions" (PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference), comedy, drama, sport — Woody Harelson stars as a minor league coach sentenced to community service after a series of personal problems. He must coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Directed by Bobby Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber,” “Kingpin”). 123 minutes.

■ "Creed III" (PG-13 for intense sports action, violence, general beatings and some strong language), drama — Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed in this sequel of a sequel. The boxer has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. 116 minutes.

■ "Jesus Revolution" (PG-13 for strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements), drama — Directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle tell the story of the counterculture Jesus movement in the late 1960s in southern California. Stars Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo and Kelsey Grammer. Features Steven Hanks as Timothy Leary. 120 minutes.

■ "Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016) (PG for thematic elements, scary images, action and peril), animation, action, adventure, family — Kubo lives a quiet life in a seaside village until a spirit from the past arrives and ignites an age-old vendetta. Features the voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes, George Takei and Matthew McConaughey. 101 minutes.

■ "Scream VI" (R for strong bloody violence, buckets of fake blood, language throughout and brief drug use), horror, mystery, thriller — Ghostface returns to kill various people in various ways. Directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillet (“Ready or Not,” “Scream”). The film features Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Roger Jackson as The Voice. 123 minutes.

■ "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (PG-13 for sequences of extreme noise, flashing lights, action and occasional language), action, adventure, comedy, crime, fantasy, kitchen sink — Zachery Levi stars as Shazam who must save the world from some super villains. Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Annabell: Creation”). 130 minutes.