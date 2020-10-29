UNK Opera Workshop's 'The Old Maid and the Thief' broadcasts this weekend

Bryce Emde worked as the show’s sound designer and also will create sound effects for the production.

“This is more of a comedic opera,” he said. “This will assist me because I don’t have to sit there, straight-faced and just do the sounds. I’m able to interact with the actors, in a sense, looking at them for timing and for the dramatic pauses.”

Emde’s challenges include the old theater standby — timing.

“I need time to get the sound effects ready,” he said. “I also need to make sure that the sounds last the same amount of time so it sounds just the same as it did the night before.”

In a way, Emde sees his role in the production as almost another character.

“That’s the director’s idea, that this is more of a ‘radio show’ since we’re doing it on the radio and being live-streamed,” he said.

Giancarlo Menotti wrote “The Old Maid and the Thief” for a 1939 radio production on the NBC network. Menotti also is well known for works like “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” “The Telephone” and “The Boy Who Grew Too Fast.”