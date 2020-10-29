UNK Opera Workshop's 'The Old Maid and the Thief' broadcasts this weekend

KEARNEY — The technical aspects of “The Old Maid and the Thief,” presented by UNK Opera Workshop, provide some unique learning opportunities for students in the music and theater department.
Emma D. Newman, stage manager for the show, considers the production as something smaller than a normal performance.
“In the beginning, it was just the performers working on the music,” she said. “Most of the time I wasn’t involved with the rehearsals. Once we started staging the show, I was involved more but this isn’t the usual production meeting/rehearsal process we have for a normal stage show.”
For most productions, the stage manager can expect to communicate with the lighting designer and the technical director.
“This show is more intimate that what I’m used to,” Newman said. “This is just different because we don’t have a full production team.”
Audience restrictions due to COVID-19 shutdowns placed a limit on the kinds of performances allowed for groups like UNK Opera Workshop. As a result, director Janice Fronczak and music director Anne Foradori decided to present “The Old Maid and the Thief” as a radio production. Audiences can listen to the audio portion broadcast at 2 p.m. Sunday on KLPR-FM, 91.1. The production, featuring a cast of University of Nebraska at Kearney students, also will be livestreamed at UNK.edu/music.
Bryce Emde worked as the show’s sound designer and also will create sound effects for the production.
“This is more of a comedic opera,” he said. “This will assist me because I don’t have to sit there, straight-faced and just do the sounds. I’m able to interact with the actors, in a sense, looking at them for timing and for the dramatic pauses.”
Emde’s challenges include the old theater standby — timing.
“I need time to get the sound effects ready,” he said. “I also need to make sure that the sounds last the same amount of time so it sounds just the same as it did the night before.”
In a way, Emde sees his role in the production as almost another character.
“That’s the director’s idea, that this is more of a ‘radio show’ since we’re doing it on the radio and being live-streamed,” he said.
Giancarlo Menotti wrote “The Old Maid and the Thief” for a 1939 radio production on the NBC network. Menotti also is well known for works like “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” “The Telephone” and “The Boy Who Grew Too Fast.”
The plot of “The Old Maid and the Thief” revolves around Miss Todd, an “old maid,” who lives in a modest but comfortable home with her maid and living companion, Laetitia. She is visited frequently by her nosy neighbor, Miss Pinkerton, who fills Miss Todd in on all the gossip in town. It is revealed early on that they have both suffered heartbreak by men in their early lives and are now living their “golden years” as spinsters.
Their lives become upended by the appearance of a young man who comes knocking at their back door seeking a handout. They soon learn that an escaped criminal has been seen in town. The women suspect the young man and the plot begins to twist around the facts — and misgivings of the characters.
The composer called the work “a grotesque opera in 14 scenes.”
For Newman, the production focuses on the audio portion of the opera — but for the livestreaming audience, she also needs to help present visuals that will help tell the story.
“At first we tried to pull costumes from the individual actors’ closets just because we didn’t have a huge budget and we couldn’t change costumes to fit individual body types,” she said. “We ended up pulling all the guys’ costumes from their closets, minus a couple pieces we got from our costume shop here at UNK. For the women, we ordered their costumes to fit the period we were looking for.”
Newman and Emde, both seniors who will graduate this academic year, have performed on stage during their years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. They prefer working behind the scenes to performing on stage.
“I generally like to stay on the tech side,” Newman said. “I always find it interesting, working in stage management, to be the middleman between all the lines of communication. You are so intermixed with both the production team and the actors, coordinating and delegating the responsibilities that need to get done before a show can happen.”
She enjoys working from the beginning of the process to closing night — without having to memorize lines.
“I make sure other people memorize their lines,” she laughed.
Emde summed up his passion for backstage work with a metaphor: “I like seeing everybody running around with their heads cut off because there is a good process that comes out of it. I like that we are able to work together and get something on the stage.”
