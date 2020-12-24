'There’s a plan but there’s not a plan' artist Fred Otnes said of his collage work

According to author Bossert, the art of collage relies on chance.

She writes: “In the hands of the artist Fred Otnes, control merges with change to create works of subtle, refined beauty that are designed with such assurance as to appear inevitable, works that are infused with a mystery that is both fleeting and eternal. The subtle tension between control (frames within frames, architectural and mathematical elements, arches and figures) and chance (endless variations of torn shapes layered and scattered multitude of texture surfaces) creates a mesmerizing whole.”

Otnes worked in a labor-intensive way, using bits of images to layer his collages. The artist said of his work, “I don’t like what you’d call pretty things. I like handsome things. I like African sculpture, not rainbows or sunsets. I don’t necessarily dislike it if someone else does it well, but not in my own work. In fact, I can’t do it at all.”

Throughout his career, Otnes worked against literal-ism.

He said of his process, “There’s a plan but there’s not a plan. I don’t know why a figure starts to appear. I just like it; it’s some kind of intuitive thing.”

Otnes died in 2015 in Westport, Connecticut.