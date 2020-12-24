'There’s a plan but there’s not a plan' artist Fred Otnes said of his collage work

KEARNEY — Collage artist Fred Otnes created images that “solved a problem.”
Born in 1925 in Junction City, Kansas, Otnes worked as an illustrator and graphic designer. He moved to Nebraska with his family as a child. The artist grew up as a shy boy who had a difficult time connecting with schoolmates. His father, a business manager for sales firms, moved frequently.
His high school art teacher, recognizing Otnes’ artistic talents, steered him to a job at the Lincoln Journal newspaper in Lincoln.
Biographer Jill Bossert writes about Otnes’ early employment: “He spent time in various departments doing paste up, cartoons, hand lettering, photography and some drawing. But his most important apprenticeship was to be in the engraving department. For Otnes, the experience was life altering, the practical education was invaluable, but the work made sense of everything he had been doing with paper and pencil, up to that point, and allowed him to imagine a future in art.”
Otnes’ career spanned decades. He created collages for magazine covers, postage stamps and movie posters, including “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Rose.”
An exhibit of his work, “Fred Otnes: Collage,” continues on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Masks are required for entrance to the museum and social distancing is encouraged.
According to author Bossert, the art of collage relies on chance.
She writes: “In the hands of the artist Fred Otnes, control merges with change to create works of subtle, refined beauty that are designed with such assurance as to appear inevitable, works that are infused with a mystery that is both fleeting and eternal. The subtle tension between control (frames within frames, architectural and mathematical elements, arches and figures) and chance (endless variations of torn shapes layered and scattered multitude of texture surfaces) creates a mesmerizing whole.”
Otnes worked in a labor-intensive way, using bits of images to layer his collages. The artist said of his work, “I don’t like what you’d call pretty things. I like handsome things. I like African sculpture, not rainbows or sunsets. I don’t necessarily dislike it if someone else does it well, but not in my own work. In fact, I can’t do it at all.”
Throughout his career, Otnes worked against literal-ism.
He said of his process, “There’s a plan but there’s not a plan. I don’t know why a figure starts to appear. I just like it; it’s some kind of intuitive thing.”
Otnes died in 2015 in Westport, Connecticut.