Ten artists' work featured at Minden Opera House

KEARNEY — Walt Thomas received a wonderful compliment after he posted some of this artwork on Facebook.

“A lady who lives in one of the suburbs of Chicago saw one of my pieces called ‘Blues No. 1,’” he said. “She came to Hastings to look at it in person and buy it. But she saw a different one of mine called ‘O & B’ because it has a orange spot that appears and disappears — and a blue spot that does the same, depending on your viewing angle.”

Instead of purchasing ‘Blues No. 1,” the woman bought the second painting instead.

“Since then she texted me. She had it on a wall facing a staircase and she painted the whole wall a dark blue so my painting fairly jumps off the wall. She’s thrilled out of her mind. She decided to redecorate her whole house based on this picture,” Thomas said. “Sometimes someone is looking for a painting to match their couch. This lady found a piece of art she wanted and made her house match it.”

An exhibit of artwork by Thomas, along with members of The Art Connection from Hastings, continues on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery through Dec. 31. In addition to Thomas, the exhibit features work by:

- Donna Alber

- Cynthia Uden