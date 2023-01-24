Platte River project highlighted at UNK’s Walker Art Gallery

KEARNEY – A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource.

“Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.

The Walker Art Gallery exhibit features photographs, videos and soundscape recordings from across the watershed and highlights the project’s impact on conservation, scientific research and experiential learning related to natural resources. Media created by UNK and Kearney High School students are included in the exhibit, which is accompanied by remarks describing the project’s history and collaborative work.

Co-founded by photographers Michael Forsberg and Michael Farrell in 2011, the Platte Basin Timelapse project is based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Located in the Fine Arts Building on the UNK campus, the Walker Art Gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no cost for admission.

“Witnessing a Watershed” will be displayed through Feb. 23, with an opening reception scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.