Photography, paintings on display at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue

HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will exhibit paintings by Dave Lovekin and Rick Houchin through the month of November.

The artists, both from the Hastings area, have shown their work at the Minden Opera House Gallery in Minden. They work in photography and painting.

An opening reception will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the gallery located at 221 N. Lincoln in Hastings. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.

Houchin and Lovekin have teamed up in the past for a variety of gallery exhibits with photography, but they both also show paintings. While new to painting, Houchin has his artistic foundation in photography.

“The time you take to create a painting helps you develop an idea as you go, rather than having a preconceived idea or a mostly finished product in front of you after you take a picture,” he said in a previous interview. “With painting you may have a concept and you may build onto that concept, which might morph into something else.”

Lovekin, a retired professor at Hastings College, takes his inspiration from Japanese Sumi-e tradition, a method of East Asian brush painting using black ink. The technique strives to capture the spirit of the subject instead of creating a realistic image. He began studying photography in 1968.