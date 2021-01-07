Patricia Scarborough's Nebraska scenes on display at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings

HASTINGS — Patricia Scarborough draws inspiration from her travels through the landscapes of Nebraska.
Her new solo show, continuing through Feb. 27 at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings, features two groups of paintings.
“About half of the pieces are from our drives around central Nebraska, particularly the time a couple years ago that we spent around Broken Bow, which is beautiful country,” she said from her home in Geneva. “I bring home those memories — and those ideas and the things I remember — and I create paintings from that source.”
The other half of the show includes paintings inspired by walks in the tallgrass prairies near her home. She found herself concentrating on the world beneath her feet and excluding the elements usually found in a typical landscape painting.
“That has just fascinated me,” Scarborough said. “There’s no sky, just the texture of grass and weeds. I feel like maybe that’s where I belong, doing that kind of thing rather than the skies and the rolling hills. I don’t know if it’s related to the COVID shutdown but it’s been very exciting. I think it might be a combination of where I’ve been and where I’m going.”
Rather than seeking to document what she sees, Scarborough hopes to make a different kind of connection with her patrons.
“I cannot say that anybody in the Broken Bow area is going to say, ‘Oh, yes, that’s my hill’ or ‘That’s my valley,’” she said. “I include things I saw, and I know that other people will react to them and understand them and ‘get’ it. There’s also more of an emotional piece to it. I’ve noticed over the years that people have remarked that they can smell the prairie grass in my paintings and hear the birds. That’s most interesting to me. Especially after this last year I’m more interested in conveying an emotional experience than a document of where I’ve been.”
Scarborough studied art at Kearney State College. Art patrons know her work from her shows at the Minden Opera House Gallery as well as events at the Museum of Nebraska Art. On her webpage she describes her artistic process in simple terms: “Most days are spent staring out the window, wondering about shapes, shadows, colors and atmosphere; and how those enigmatic elements weave themselves into what we believe we see.”
A group of central Nebraska artists organized Gallery on Lincoln Avenue at 221 N. Lincoln Ave. as a place to showcase their work. The artists include Ken Bassett of Grand Island, Jeremy Daniels of Hastings, Marilyn Reynolds of Blue Hill, Ann Martin of Doniphan, Sally Jurgensmier of Heartwell and Kay Grimminger of Grand Island, The gallery also features exhibits by other central Nebraska artists.
Hours for the gallery are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Face masks are required.
For Scarborough, the act of painting allows her to look at a scene in multiple ways.
“Whether it’s the ratty old trees that people just drive by all the time, I see the rhythms and the shadows and contrasts,” she noted. “I guess that’s just a call to people to look deeper, stop for a moment and see what else there is to see besides the screen of your phone.”
The artist also acknowledges that some of her patrons approach her work on a different level.
“I think there are people who will never see that,” she said. “When they look at a painting they say, ‘Oh, that color will go good with the other stuff in my living room.’ But then there’s the next step, when they are out walking or driving and something may catch their eye and they’ll go, ‘Oh, I get it now.’ And that’s a very cool moment.”