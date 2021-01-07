Patricia Scarborough's Nebraska scenes on display at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings

“I cannot say that anybody in the Broken Bow area is going to say, ‘Oh, yes, that’s my hill’ or ‘That’s my valley,’” she said. “I include things I saw, and I know that other people will react to them and understand them and ‘get’ it. There’s also more of an emotional piece to it. I’ve noticed over the years that people have remarked that they can smell the prairie grass in my paintings and hear the birds. That’s most interesting to me. Especially after this last year I’m more interested in conveying an emotional experience than a document of where I’ve been.”