'On Golden Pond' explores family relationships, relatable communication problems

KEARNEY — The setting for “On Golden Pond,” as described in the title, confronts the reality of change.
For Ethel and Norman Thayer, their summer cabin in Maine holds precious memories. It only comes alive, on this summer in the 1980s, when Norman decides to live in the moment with the arrival of the teenage son of his daughter’s boyfriend.
Norman and Bill Jr. click.
And through that connection, we can partake in the pleasures of a rural cottage on a quiet lake during a peaceful summer.
Kearney Community Theatre presents “On Golden Pond,” a drama by Ernest Thompson, opening at 7:30 p.m. today. The production continues through Oct. 11 at the theater at 83 Plaza Blvd. Tickets are $18. The play is suitable for older youths and adults.
The action takes place on Norman’s 80th birthday. His 65-year-old wife, Ethel, wants to celebrate but Norman feels reluctant to acknowledge his age. Played by Duane Cernousek, Norman wisecracks his way through conversations, sprinkling his opinions — wanted or not — to everyone within earshot. Norman’s crusty exterior hides a growing fear — that he is losing his memory.
A simple walk to gather strawberries confuses him.
His daughter, Chelsea Thayer Wayne, shows up with her boyfriend, Bill Ray and his son, Bill Ray Jr.
Played with grace and honesty by Annie Hooton, Chelsea deftly explains her complicated past with her father. Their frosty relationship quickly cuts through the pleasantries as the audience learns about their communication problems, the kinds of problems we all sometimes experience.
Tory Hooton portrays the boyfriend with humor, patience and finally a small dose of reality about The Old Man. He can illicit a laugh with even a simple line like, “Yes?” When Bill requests a bedroom with Norman’s daughter while they stay at the cabin, Norman launches into a speech about sex, sex, sex.
“Chelsea warned me about you,” Bill finally says before drawing some boundaries with the father of his girlfriend, reminding him that he can only take so much of the old man’s “B.S.”
Cheryl O’Curran, as Ethel, works delightfully to make peace with all the warring factions. At one point she says to her husband, “You really are the sweetest man in the world. And I’m the only one who knows.”
Director DeeDee Kitzelman highlights the interpersonal relationships between the characters, giving them plenty of everyday tasks to fill their lives on stage. As a result, the action feels genuine, as if the audience gets to stay in a spare bedroom of the cottage on the lake.
The wonderful set reflects the drama; wooden beams almost magically suspended above the living room and the fireplace. A stuffed fish over a doorway clearly states the purpose of this building. These factors reinforce the play’s message of permanence in a changing world. This could be the last year Norman and Ethel can spend at their beloved cabin on Golden Pond.
Look for strong performances from Michael Kenton as Charlie Martin, the mail carrier in the area and family friend who continues to carry a torch for Chelsea.
Cernousek portrays Norman as a cantankerous patriarch who enjoys stirring up trouble without bothering to smooth out the emotions — until he connects with Bill Jr., played by Steven Boldt. Ben Homan will understudy the part, performing it on opening night.
Boldt creates an engaging teenager who reacts to life after being bounced around, coping with the divorce of his parents. Part street punk, part slouching teen with an attitude, Bill Jr. opens himself to life at the cabin of Norman and Ethel, enthusiastically coming into the room and proclaiming, “Dad! I paddled a canoe. It’s a boat just like the Indians had.” Norman can’t resist quipping, “Actually the Indians used a different grade of aluminum.”
The strength of this production comes from a warm and inviting script that reminds us of the value of family. It also benefits from a fine cast that works as an ensemble to reveal personalities — and their effects on each other. Combine all of that with a set that feels as homey as a long summer day and “On Golden Pond” successfully entertains and allows us to stand on the brink of these changes in the lives of Norman, Ethel and the people they love.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!