'On Golden Pond' explores family relationships, relatable communication problems

Played with grace and honesty by Annie Hooton, Chelsea deftly explains her complicated past with her father. Their frosty relationship quickly cuts through the pleasantries as the audience learns about their communication problems, the kinds of problems we all sometimes experience.

Tory Hooton portrays the boyfriend with humor, patience and finally a small dose of reality about The Old Man. He can illicit a laugh with even a simple line like, “Yes?” When Bill requests a bedroom with Norman’s daughter while they stay at the cabin, Norman launches into a speech about sex, sex, sex.

“Chelsea warned me about you,” Bill finally says before drawing some boundaries with the father of his girlfriend, reminding him that he can only take so much of the old man’s “B.S.”

Cheryl O’Curran, as Ethel, works delightfully to make peace with all the warring factions. At one point she says to her husband, “You really are the sweetest man in the world. And I’m the only one who knows.”

Director DeeDee Kitzelman highlights the interpersonal relationships between the characters, giving them plenty of everyday tasks to fill their lives on stage. As a result, the action feels genuine, as if the audience gets to stay in a spare bedroom of the cottage on the lake.