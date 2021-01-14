MONA's 'Here and Now: Recent Acquisitions' shows off more than 250 pieces now in permanent collection

KEARNEY — A show featuring some of the more than 250 pieces of artwork accepted into the permanent collection of the Museum of Nebraska Art continues on display.
“Here and Now: Recent Acquisitions” focuses on a selection of artworks collected by the museum since 2018. This group includes paintings, sculpture, photography, printmaking, collage and other media created during a span of 150 years by artists with a Nebraska connection.
Artists with work included in this exhibition are:
- Cey Adams
- Zanna Anderson
- John Gutzon Borglum
- Woesha Cloud-North
- Reece Crawford
- Angel De Cora (Hinook Mahiwi Kilinaka)
- Roy DeForest
- Terence R. Duren
- Nancy Edell
- Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez
- Al Chandler Good Strike
- Morris Gordon
- Dorothy Grebenak
- Joan Hall
- Cedric Hartman
- Martha Horvay
- John T. (Jack) Hughes
- Elizabeth Ingraham
- Keith Jacobshagen
- John Johnson
- Gladys M. Lux
- Alfred Jacob Miller
- Dona Nelson
- Dale Nichols
- Stephen Salmieri
- Angie Seykora
- Ruth Waddy
Works range from sketches of 19th-century expedition scenes by an artist-explorer to early 20th-century photographic portraits of Lincoln’s burgeoning African American community to contemporary sculptures formed from everyday synthetic materials.
Some of the pieces have been seen in previous exhibits at MONA such as Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez’s large-scale floral collage, “Cornucopia,” featured in MONA’s 2014 “Mujeres” exhibition, which focused on the work of five contemporary Latina women artists.
“Here and Now: Recent Acquisitions” demonstrates the museum’s commitment to collecting and displaying the art of Nebraska.