‘Letters From Home’ USO show to honor veterans, first responders

KEARNEY — More than six months ago, Steve Barth made plans to celebrate patriotism during September.
“Every fall, Crane River Theater has our ‘Destination Series’ where we go to a nontraditional venue and present theater in a unique way,” he said. “As we were preparing for this year, one of our alumni, Dan Beckmann, who has been with us for a number of shows, he and his colleague, Erinn Dearth, talked about their show called ‘Letters From Home,’ a show honoring patriotism.”
Beckmann and Dearth have presented their show in venues across the country as well as in some foreign destinations including Normandy, France.
“We thought that ‘Letters From Home’ would be a great performance to bring in and make it our destination show,” said Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater.
Barth planned to present the show in a tent at Patriot Park, across the road from the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.
“That would give all the vets from the home an opportunity to walk over and enjoy the show, too,” he said. “But as a result of the pandemic, they have a closed campus. And then we decided to stray from the original plan to produce the show under a huge tent, instead producing it in the open air.”
Barth decided to present “Letters From Home,” a Bob Hope-style USO musical tribute honoring all veterans, at the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park.
“Letters From Home” opens at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Yanney Park at 2020 11th St. and continues through Sept. 13. Tickets are $20.
Barth understands the significance of the opening date.
“Given the context of what Sept. 11th means, it felt perfect to make the show a little bit broader and also recognize first responders and make it an event that honors 9/11 as well,” he said.
Barth expanded the event to include opportunities to meet first responders.
When he looks at the importance of telling stories on stage, he considers the word community.
“When we say the word ‘community,’ the fact the ‘unity’ is in that word, I think, is really important,” Barth said. “Every opportunity that we, as artists can take to promote community, and unity, especially in a climate that we’re experiencing now, it’s important. While this show is about patriotism, it is far from politics. It is really about unifying the community with song and dance, recognizing and honoring those people who allow our day-to-day operations to take place.”
Events such as “Letters From Home” helps to strengthen the bond of first responders and the community.
“This show gives us an added opportunity, as well as a responsibility, to allow that recognition to happen,” Barth added.
The two-person show includes music and comedy, along with moments in the performance that honor veterans and first responders.
“I think a show like this unites us,” he said. “USO stands for United Service Organization. The word ‘unite’ is right there and that’s exactly what the USO did during wartime; it united the military servicemen. It gave them an opportunity to share in a community. What we’re trying to do with ‘Letters From Home’ is unite the community in the same way those shows did with comedy and entertainment. We often underestimate the ability of laughter and community to bring us together. I think it’s important to have that.”
