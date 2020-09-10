'Letters From Home' part of weekend full of activities

KEARNEY — When it comes to celebrating patriotism and honoring those who serve, Steve Barth looks to the arts.
“The USO shows utilized music, dance and comedy as a way to unite and bring people together as a community,” said the executive artistic director of Crane River Theater. “Poetry, and the arts as a whole, operate in that same fashion.”
To help celebrate and honor, Crane River Theater will present “Letters From Home,” a USO-style show created by Crane River Theater alumni Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Tickets for the show are $20.
In addition to the nightly performances, Barth has organized free events to accompany the shows. On Friday, in honor of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, two search lights will switch on to illuminate the skies of Kearney at the corresponding time, plus 12 hours, that the towers of the World Trade Center fell. Barth noted that the lights will be visible throughout the Kearney area shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Other events on Friday include opportunities to meet firefighters, police and emergency responders 5-6:30 p.m. Omaha poet Traci Schacht also will share some of her writings.
“When you go to weddings or other special events and occasions, people will use poetry or music as a way to celebrate and convey the emotions and feelings of that event and moment,” Barth said. “I think the entire show is a powerful way to unite everybody on one common theme.”
Events on Saturday begin at 10 a.m. with a scavenger hunt and a display of at least 16 emergency and military vehicles including at Lakota helicopter. Barth said he expects first responders from Shelton, Minden, Holdrege and Kearney to attend.
At 11 a.m. Crane River Theater, Kearney Children’s Museum and Kearney Park and Recreation will present Hero Storybook Walk. The first 100 participants will receive a complimentary copy of the book, “A Hero Lives in My Family” by Susan Hunt.
“We will have some first responders at the end of the Storybook Walk to greet the kids and hand out the books,” Barth said.
In looking at the weather, Barth noted that Friday’s forecast calls for cool and possibly wet weather.
“In the event that the weather doesn’t cooperate for Friday, we will gladly honor those tickets on Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “We’re hoping and praying for some wonderful weather on Friday. If we do go forward we’ll make sure that everybody is accommodated. We’ll have blankets and hot chocolate if necessary.”
