KHS actors grateful to be back on stage for 'Almost, Maine,' exploring its 'real life magic'

KEARNEY — Cast members of “Almost, Maine” think the play might be just what the audience needs this year.

“The show is about real life magic and magic moments,” said Kearney High School senior Robbie Exstrom, who plays both Jimmy and Phil in the show. “I feel like throughout this pandemic, we have had a loss of that, and so trying to bring that back to the eyes of the rest of society, I think that’s really important. I think it makes us think of magic moments in our lives.”

With scenes that consist of just two or three people on stage, the high school actors explore the deep relationships and realistic situations their characters face.

Senior Ella Murray says that these grounded characters should be more relatable to viewers.

“And it’s probably more intimate because it’s like watching a real person on stage rather than just a big character,” said the actress who plays Marci.

According to Maleah Wright, also a senior, this is a unique challenge.

“When we do all these really big shows and we kind of create caricatures instead of characters,” she explained. “I think this has been a nice change