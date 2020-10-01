KHS actors grateful to be back on stage for 'Almost, Maine,' exploring its 'real life magic'

KEARNEY — Cast members of “Almost, Maine” think the play might be just what the audience needs this year.
“The show is about real life magic and magic moments,” said Kearney High School senior Robbie Exstrom, who plays both Jimmy and Phil in the show. “I feel like throughout this pandemic, we have had a loss of that, and so trying to bring that back to the eyes of the rest of society, I think that’s really important. I think it makes us think of magic moments in our lives.”
With scenes that consist of just two or three people on stage, the high school actors explore the deep relationships and realistic situations their characters face.
Senior Ella Murray says that these grounded characters should be more relatable to viewers.
“And it’s probably more intimate because it’s like watching a real person on stage rather than just a big character,” said the actress who plays Marci.
According to Maleah Wright, also a senior, this is a unique challenge.
“When we do all these really big shows and we kind of create caricatures instead of characters,” she explained. “I think this has been a nice change
for us and it will be a nice change for the audience ... They see our ability to portray a normal human no matter what that may be and show something that may be very similar to something that happened in their lives at one point and they see that’s where the magic was.”
Rather than a flow of scenes that drive along a singular plot, the play instead comes together through multiple stories, all happening in the same small town, Almost, Maine, around 8:50-9 p.m. Each scene stands alone, but flows together with the theme of the show.
Director and theater teacher Vicki DeWald said she has wanted to bring either this play or Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to the high school stage for the past five years. This year, the choice was clear.
“I had previously wanted to do Shakespeare’s play, but when I looked at ‘Almost, Maine,’ I realized it would be a good fit for our students,” she wrote in an email.
She acknowledges that the show’s unique setup has stretched her students, though.
“Acting is reacting,” DeWald explained. “It has been challenging for the actors to have only one or two other people to react to, or play off of in a scene. It has also been rewarding because they could easily rehearse together for lines and blocking.”
No matter the situation, the cast said they still are just excited to be back on stage.
Last spring, the school’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” had to be canceled, as school was held remotely from mid-March until the end of the year.
While that was a disappointment, several of the students indicated that situation has just made them grateful for what they do get this year.
“It makes me kind of step back and not take it for granted. What we have — as we’ve seen — can be taken away in an instant,” Wright said. “So I’m just enjoying the moments we have.”
While the stage might be normal, some changes have needed to be made for the audience.
Because of Kearney Public School’s activities and athletics policies this school year, only a limited number of immediate family members can attend the show in person.
Thanks to technology, though, opening night of the show will be available to the public.
DeWald acquired special streaming rights through Dramatists Play Service that allows the school to perform the show live online tonight. Those wishing to stream the play can purchase a ticket for $15 and tune in for the show at 7 p.m. today.
“(Robert) Goff, Pro Media instructor, has graciously agreed to allow us to use his equipment to stream the show through Striv.tv/channel/Kearney, similar to the sports streaming,” DeWald said. “Props to Mr. Goff for his assistance!”
On the eve of the performance, junior Stella Klingelhoefer says getting to this point is a success in itself.
“We’re taking one day at a time. Starting the school year, a lot of us didn’t know that we would even last in school for three weeks,” she said. “So now getting to this point, we have to let ourselves have a breath of relief and enjoy it.”
