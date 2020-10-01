 Skip to main content
KHS actors grateful to be back on stage for 'Almost, Maine,' exploring its 'real life magic'
Almost Maine web size-21.jpg

Robbie Exstrom looks at a tattoo he branded himself with after an unsuccessful romantic relationship. Little does Extrom’s character, Jimmy, know, that Marissa Wright, the waitress in the background, is there to help him move forward. This is just one of the many stories of love and loss examined in Kearney High School’s production of “Almost, Maine,” which opens tonight with both an in-person and streamed performance.

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Cast members of “Almost, Maine” think the play might be just what the audience needs this year.

“The show is about real life magic and magic moments,” said Kearney High School senior Robbie Exstrom, who plays both Jimmy and Phil in the show. “I feel like throughout this pandemic, we have had a loss of that, and so trying to bring that back to the eyes of the rest of society, I think that’s really important. I think it makes us think of magic moments in our lives.”

With scenes that consist of just two or three people on stage, the high school actors explore the deep relationships and realistic situations their characters face.

Senior Ella Murray says that these grounded characters should be more relatable to viewers.

“And it’s probably more intimate because it’s like watching a real person on stage rather than just a big character,” said the actress who plays Marci.

According to Maleah Wright, also a senior, this is a unique challenge.

Almost Maine web size-31.jpg

Denelle Nebesniak, as Glory, looks up at the sky, searching for the northern lights, in the opening scene of “Almost, Maine.”

“When we do all these really big shows and we kind of create caricatures instead of characters,” she explained. “I think this has been a nice change

for us and it will be a nice change for the audience ... They see our ability to portray a normal human no matter what that may be and show something that may be very similar to something that happened in their lives at one point and they see that’s where the magic was.”

Rather than a flow of scenes that drive along a singular plot, the play instead comes together through multiple stories, all happening in the same small town, Almost, Maine, around 8:50-9 p.m. Each scene stands alone, but flows together with the theme of the show.

Almost Maine web size-11.jpg

Jacob Sykes, Lendall, gets down on one knee to present Maleah Wright, Gayle, with a ring.

Director and theater teacher Vicki DeWald said she has wanted to bring either this play or Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to the high school stage for the past five years. This year, the choice was clear.

“I had previously wanted to do Shakespeare’s play, but when I looked at ‘Almost, Maine,’ I realized it would be a good fit for our students,” she wrote in an email.

She acknowledges that the show’s unique setup has stretched her students, though.

“Acting is reacting,” DeWald explained. “It has been challenging for the actors to have only one or two other people to react to, or play off of in a scene. It has also been rewarding because they could easily rehearse together for lines and blocking.”

No matter the situation, the cast said they still are just excited to be back on stage.

Last spring, the school’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” had to be canceled, as school was held remotely from mid-March until the end of the year.

While that was a disappointment, several of the students indicated that situation has just made them grateful for what they do get this year.

“It makes me kind of step back and not take it for granted. What we have — as we’ve seen — can be taken away in an instant,” Wright said. “So I’m just enjoying the moments we have.”

Almost Maine web size-19.jpg

After hitting him the in the head with an ironing board, Marvalyn, Nicole Wentz, examines the head of Steve, Owen Biggs. Luckily, Biggs' character cannot feel pain and is not injured.

While the stage might be normal, some changes have needed to be made for the audience.

Because of Kearney Public School’s activities and athletics policies this school year, only a limited number of immediate family members can attend the show in person.

Thanks to technology, though, opening night of the show will be available to the public.

DeWald acquired special streaming rights through Dramatists Play Service that allows the school to perform the show live online tonight. Those wishing to stream the play can purchase a ticket for $15 and tune in for the show at 7 p.m. today.

“(Robert) Goff, Pro Media instructor, has graciously agreed to allow us to use his equipment to stream the show through Striv.tv/channel/Kearney, similar to the sports streaming,” DeWald said. “Props to Mr. Goff for his assistance!”

On the eve of the performance, junior Stella Klingelhoefer says getting to this point is a success in itself.

“We’re taking one day at a time. Starting the school year, a lot of us didn’t know that we would even last in school for three weeks,” she said. “So now getting to this point, we have to let ourselves have a breath of relief and enjoy it.”

tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com

@TiffanyStoiber

Cast and crew

Cast

Pete - Andrew Hartman

Ginette - Kaylee Anderson

East - Henry Stelling

Glory - Denelle Nebesniak

Jimmy - Robbie Exstrom

Sandrine - Emma Jahn

Waitress - Marissa Wright

Marvalyn - Nicole Wentz

Steve - Owen Biggs

Lendall - Jacob Sykes

Gayle - Maleah Wright

Deena - Grace Kennedy

Shelly - Alyex Lehn

Marci - Ella Murray

Phil - Robbie Exstrom

Hope - Stella Klingelhoefer

Danny - Karson Walters

Rhonda - Layla Rivera

Dave - Jacob Martin

Crew

Technical Adviser - Austin Stiers

Stage Manager - Lainey Schmeits

Assistant Stage Manager - Emily Hagemann

Assistant Stage Manager - Jagger Methe

Light Crew - Mackenzie Krull, Crew Chief; Bella Young, Spotlight; Jonathan Bithos, Spotlight; Carroll LaClair, FX

Sound Crew - Jayden Young, Crew Chief; Connor Runge, Lakisha Locklin

Scenic Construction Crew - Taylor Crook, Crew Chief; Katie O’Neill, Haylie Knott, Eva Einspahr, Hailey Walker, Kathryn Knipsel, Ava Lindstrom, Emma Keesler, Austin Stiers, Mrs. Michelle Bombeck, Stagecraft Classes

Properties Crew - Megan Janicek, Crew Chief; Eva Einspahr, Katie O’Neill, Haylie Knott

Costume Crew - Willow Weber, Crew Chief; Lakisha Locklin, Daphne Ziwoya

Hair/Makeup Crew - Nila Molina, Crew Chief; Lakisha Locklin, Nathaly Ramirez, Isabel Apodaca, Willow Weber

Run Crew - Emily Hageman/Jagger Methe, Crew Chiefs; Taylor Crook, Haylie Knott, Megan Janicek, Sophia Hilliard, Carroll LaClair

Ushers/Lobby - Sophia Hilliard, Crew Chief; Ava Lindstrom, Eva Einspahr, Kathryn Knipsel, Grace Dolence

Videography - Alyssa Eppler, Crew Chief; Robert Goff

KHS presents ‘Almost, Maine’

Where: Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater, 2702 W. 11th St.

When: 7 p.m. today and Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Stream: Livestreaming is available for today only through Striv.tv/channel/Kearney. Tickets for online viewing are $15.

Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live audience is limited to invited guests who hold a voucher to attend a particular performance. Vouchers must be presented at the ticket table to purchase a ticket, and attend the show in person. All COVID health precautions will be observed.

Tags

