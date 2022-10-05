Kearney Symphony Orchestra brings Gross' work to life

KEARNEY — Composer Robert Gross identifies two necessary ingredients to make a living as a creator of music — luck and perseverance.

In an interview from his home in Indiana, he said, “You have to be very willing and very open to writing a lot of music for different people. You can’t ever say, ‘No! I never write concert band music. I would never dream of doing that.’ You have to be very open. And you have to have that bone in your head that’s willing to promote your own cause.”

Gross still struggles with self-promotion.

“I’m getting better with that as necessity has forced me to improve, and that’s fine,” he said, noting that he quit his day job as a music therapist several months ago to completely focus on creating music.

As a composer who works in many different genres, Gross thinks of music as “interpersonal connection through sound.” He cites the work of John Cage, who challenged the boundaries of what can count as a piece of music.

“I tend to be very ecumenical about what I consider to be music,” he said. “At the same time, I think there has to be some human framing — we put a frame around sound and call it music. That’s probably enough to make it qualify as music. I tend to want to do a little more. I want to reach out, even in my most post-tonal compositions, and still want to communicate something with someone else.”

Kearney Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Alison Gaines, will premier Gross’ work, “Modlin Songs,” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets are $13.

The concert also includes Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished,” and music from Verdi’s “Aida.”

Gross has worked with Kearney area musicians before. His work has been performed as part of the UNK New Music Festival, and in 2019 the Kearney Symphony Orchestra debuted his saxophone concerto with professor David Nabb performing.

For his current piece, Gross used three poems by Brad Modlin, UNK associate professor of English and Paul and Clarice Reynolds endowed chair of creative writing.

“I selected three poems that are about relationships,” Gross said. “The music will sound like the inner dialogue that’s going on with the characters. If you imagine bad relationships in a romantic comedy movie, that’s what my music will sound like. It’s very accessible.”

Gross uses the term “cinematic” to describe the piece.

When it comes to incorporating influences, Gross acknowledges the power of other composers.

“I really believe in pluralism,” he said. “I believe in pluralism in society and embracing different threads and different strains of influences. I’m a big cheerleader for other composers. There are very few composers that I absolutely don’t like. My tastes are very broad ranging. I really enjoy learning from composers who don’t write in the same style I do. That gives me great room for growth and lets me challenge myself.”

Gross, 48, sees the downside as the inability to point to one particular piece of music and claim that it represents his “style.”

His education includes studies at Oberlin Conservatory, Rice University, University of Bristol, University of Southern California and Texas Woman’s University. He grew up in a small town in Michigan.

“I was a late bloomer,” he said of his introduction into the world of music. “When I was an undergrad, during my freshman year, two other composers wanted me to hear this piece that I had never heard of before, by a composer I had never heard of before. It was the ‘Rite of Spring’ by Igor Stravinsky. We went to a dorm room where two of us poured through the score, and I was absolutely and completely lost. I could not follow the score at all.”

The complexity of the score was like nothing Gross had ever seen.

“I don’t want to disparage growing up in a small town,” he said. “I had piano lessons with a very wonderful teacher who really believed in Bach and Beethoven. I played a lot of Bach and Beethoven and then branched out into my own little world.”