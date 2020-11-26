'If it becomes a job, then it’s not as fun': Anita Trimble crafts cards as creative outlet

“If you don’t have a die to make the cut you want, then you have to make a fussy cut,” she said. “A die usually cuts the paper with a little bit of an edge around it. When you fussy cut with a pair of scissors, you can leave that edge or you can cut it right next to the stamped image. It does take a lot longer to make a fussy cut, but it’s useful if you don’t have a die to use. Let’s say you buy a commercial card and you want to cut out the printed image of a giraffe. Well, if I don’t have a die to match that image, I would cut it with scissors and use it on a different card.”