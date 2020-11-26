'If it becomes a job, then it’s not as fun': Anita Trimble crafts cards as creative outlet

KEARNEY — Anita Trimble creates greeting cards for the fun of it.
“When people suggest that I should do it as a business, I tell them that if it takes the fun out of it, it’s not worth it,” she said. “I like the fun part of it. If it becomes a job, then it’s not as fun.”
Trimble displayed several examples of the thousands of cards she has made before taking a visitor on a tour of her basement studio in her home in Kearney.
“Since I was a little kid, I always loved paper,” she said. “I loved stapling scraps of paper together and making a little story book. Mostly it was just playing with paper.”
During the years Trimble learned new techniques in working with paper.
“It’s a lot about giving the cards away,” she said. “I will sell them if people ask for them, but that’s not typically what I do.”
In addition to making cards, Trimble enjoys sharing her skills with other crafters and especially with residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“I started teaching how to make cards at Prairie Gardens in 2005,” she said. “I had been going twice a month until COVID started. I would design a card, make all the parts and pieces for the cards ahead of time and then each resident would get the parts and pieces — the ink, the adhesives, the embellishments — to make a card.”
When Trimble starts a project, she begins with a message, like a birthday card.
“The first thing I do is grab a piece of card stock,” she said. “I have reams of card stock, cut in half and ready to go. I score it, fold it in half, burnish it and then I start looking around for scraps of paper. Then I’ll grab a stamp set that looks interesting to me for the day — or something that has a theme I’m working on.”
Other crafters work in different ways. Sometimes Trimble experiences “stamper’s block” and she needs a little motivation. In those cases she might look online for suggestions or browse through her many catalogs.
Some of her cards are interactive. She creates waterfall cards that fold in various ways, pop up or just wiggle when the viewer opens the card. Other cards become interactive when a tab is pulled. A buckle card opens after the viewer removed a paper band holding the card together.
“There’s one called an Impossible Card,” she said. “It’s just one piece of paper but the way you cut it and twist it makes people look at it and say, ‘How do you do that, how did you make that card?’”
Trimble uses dies to make cuts in her cards. Her studio includes boxes of dies reaching to the ceiling and some stored in a packing tote for when she conducts workshops. The paper can be cut by hand, something crafters call “fussy cutting.”
“If you don’t have a die to make the cut you want, then you have to make a fussy cut,” she said. “A die usually cuts the paper with a little bit of an edge around it. When you fussy cut with a pair of scissors, you can leave that edge or you can cut it right next to the stamped image. It does take a lot longer to make a fussy cut, but it’s useful if you don’t have a die to use. Let’s say you buy a commercial card and you want to cut out the printed image of a giraffe. Well, if I don’t have a die to match that image, I would cut it with scissors and use it on a different card.”
Using die cuts to layer paper on a card can also give an additional dimension to the piece.
“You can make beautiful cards with stamping only,” Trimble said. “When you do die cutting you’re giving the card more dimension. A card like that has a lot more volume and depth to it. I love die cutting. I think it’s fun, just because I have so many dies and I want to use them. Some people like to use markers to color the cards. One friend uses watercolors to make some gorgeous cards. Everybody has their own style.”
For crafters who wish to get started making greeting cards, Trimble suggests looking for supplies at yard sales.
“It can be an expensive hobby,” she said. “You might also find some items at thrift stores or on clearance at various stores. A card class is another good place to get materials, too.”
To contact Trimble regarding her card making skills, email her at lasaltj@gmail.com.
