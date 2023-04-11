KEARNEY — A heavenly barbershop quartet gets one more chance at a concert of a lifetime.
“Forever Plaid” mixes music, harmonies, comedy and a collection of popular hits from the 1950s and 60s. The show features four singers who tragically die in an auto accident while en route to their first big gig.
Steve Barth, executive artistic director of Crane River Theater, called the device an “astro-techincal phenomena” that allows the quartet to come back to Earth and perform their final concert with the hopes of winning them a place in Heaven.
“The fun and over-the-top nature of the show, that starts right from the beginning, grabs the audience and pulls them in,” Barth said. “And then the audience is introduced to all these wonderful songs from the 50s and 60s.”
Crane River Theater presents “Forever Plaid,” with direction and choreography by Bernard Monroe, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The World Theatre.
People are also reading…
Tickets are $20.
The show features three Crane River Theater veteran performers and one new performer, Daniel Fuentes. Together, they put a twist on the music with four-part harmony, comedy and dancing. Songs include “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Undecided,” “Gotta Be This or That,” “Moments to Remember,” “Crazy ‘Bout Ya, Baby,” “No, Not Much,” “Sixteen Tons” and “Chain Gang.”
Barth describes the show as a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the 50s and the 60s.”