Deb Goodenberger’s 'intense colors' on display at Minden Opera House

In the painting, “Open Gate,” Goodenberger said she hopes to call attention to the everyday aspects of rural life.

“I drive by that scene every day,” she said. “It’s on my way to work. I’m sure everybody sees something like that although I don’t know if we look closely at it. I have stopped multiple times during the morning or the evening to take photographs and make a few quick sketches. By changing the colors, it makes it more special.”

Goodenberger compares her methodology to the work of Ashcan artists, an informal group of artists in the late 19th and early 20th century who portrayed scenes of daily life in New York City where they resided.

“Most of my scenes are within a 20-mile radius of where I live south of McCook,” she said. “Literally some of those images are in my backyard.”

Goodenberger was born and raised in Kearney, She studied art and art education at Kearney State College.

“I was always interested in design so I worked for a while as an interior decorator,” she said. “When my youngest was 2 years old, I decided to go back to school and add my teaching endorsement. I’ve been teaching art in McCook for about 20 years. I now teach about 700 elementary and junior high school students each year.”