Crane River Theater invites audiences to 'Celebrate the Magic' in 2021 season

“For the first half of the year, we tried to stay with smaller productions, but shows that still connected with audiences,” he said.

The second production of the season, “The All Night Strut,” April 22-25, celebrates the music of the 1930s and 1940s with a cast of four performers.

“That makes it easier to do that show,” Barth said. “Again, we’ve added performances so that makes it easier for us to provide social distancing in the seating areas.”

“Every Brilliant Thing,” opening June 3, has a single cast member.

“It really hits home with many audience members because it’s a story about suicide, but it has such a heartfelt and even humorous quality to it,” Barth said. “It’s a very popular show. HBO even did a documentary about this show when it came out. We’re bringing in Andy Harvey to play the part.”

Kearney audiences might remember Harvey as the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz” and Daddy Warbucks in the musical “Annie.”