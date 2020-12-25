Crane River Theater invites audiences to 'Celebrate the Magic' in 2021 season

KEARNEY — Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater, understands the importance of offering season tickets to patrons.
“Season tickets are so critical to arts organizations, in particular to theater groups because we typically have all of our production costs up front,” he said. “We’re paying for the artists, the royalties for the show, the costs of the scenery and costumes — all of that ahead of time. The revenue that comes from patrons buying tickets, that comes later.”
Selling season tickets gives Crane River Theater’s audience a chance to “invest” in the season and show support for live theater.
“It also increases the quality of the productions by having the revenue ahead of time,” Barth noted. “The best part is that season tickets are an investment from the community to an organization that will hopefully give back to them.”
With the theme, “Celebrate the Magic,” Crane River Theater announces its 2021 season with nine productions.
“We have so many wonderful shows that capture such a wonderful sense of storytelling,” Barth said. “There’s a magical component to theater in general; but especially to the shows we have chosen for 2021.”
The season opens with “Pretty Fire,” a one-woman autobiographical drama by playwright Charlayne Woodard, opening Feb. 23. The show recounts the world of the deep South as seen by a 10-year-old girl raised in upstate New York. The girl witnesses a cross burning near her grandmother’s house while visiting the Deep South.
Barth wanted to start Crane River Theater’s season with a flexible show featuring a single performer. The effects of the pandemic caused Barth to cancel productions in the 2020 season.
“Our initial approach to our 2021 season is that we wanted to add on a couple productions to give back to those season ticket holders who have stayed with us throughout 2020,” he said. “We added on two more shows. Instead of seven productions, we’re doing nine in 2021.”
Barth decided to spread out the shows throughout the year.
“Of course, we made these decisions months ago and we didn’t know that the pandemic would persist this long,” he said. “But the nice part of our first show is that it’s a one-woman show. That allows us to have a safe rehearsal process with just one actor and one director.”
Barth added several more performances allowing for greater social distancing of audience members. He also plans to make a video recording of the play to give audience members a choice of how to see it.
“We’ve added a virtual component,” Barth said. “Audiences can watch it virtually through any mobile device, tablet, computer or TV at home. They can also see it live at The World Theatre.”
In planning the season, Barth took into consideration the volatile nature of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“For the first half of the year, we tried to stay with smaller productions, but shows that still connected with audiences,” he said.
The second production of the season, “The All Night Strut,” April 22-25, celebrates the music of the 1930s and 1940s with a cast of four performers.
“That makes it easier to do that show,” Barth said. “Again, we’ve added performances so that makes it easier for us to provide social distancing in the seating areas.”
“Every Brilliant Thing,” opening June 3, has a single cast member.
“It really hits home with many audience members because it’s a story about suicide, but it has such a heartfelt and even humorous quality to it,” Barth said. “It’s a very popular show. HBO even did a documentary about this show when it came out. We’re bringing in Andy Harvey to play the part.”
Kearney audiences might remember Harvey as the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz” and Daddy Warbucks in the musical “Annie.”
“He’s the perfect person to tell this story,” Barth said. “The story follows this young man who, while he was growing up, his mother had a difficult time. He knew she was sad so he started making a list of every brilliant thing, to make her happy. I’m excited to bring audiences in for that show. I don’t want anybody to think that they’re walking into a really sad, sad story. The beauty of this story is that this young man, who tells his journey of growing up, details his childhood with humor while weaving it in with the story of his mother.”
When it comes to live theater, Barth longs for the magic that comes with gathering together to hear a good story.
“I think we miss these opportunities to be together with our friends,” he said. “There’s that tangible quality that we hunger for at this time. You can watch a movie and connect with it, but when you’re in that room with the artist and the lights are changing and the music is playing and the words are coming from the stage, there’s that magical component. That’s where we came up with the theme of ‘Celebrate the Magic.’”
For Barth, creating those magical moments defines the goal of Crane River Theater.
“Live theater has an ability to transform the moment,” he said. “It allows us to be present in that moment and nowhere else. You don’t hear the washing machine in the background, you don’t hear someone typing on a computer over at the side, you don’t have someone knocking on the door. You’re in that moment and nowhere else.”