Bravo: 'Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus,' presented by Kearney Community Theatre

KEARNEY — Director Tory Hooton wants to examine more than a sense of belief.

“The play is based on actual events,” he said. “Virginia O’Hanlon, an 8-year-old, wrote a letter to the New York Sun in 1896 asking if there is really a Santa Claus. Her father had said that if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. She writes, ‘Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?’”

The editors at the newspaper responded with a front page editorial. The writer of the editorial sympathized with Virginia. His wife had recently died in childbirth and the country was experiencing economic hardships.

“Everything seems to be leading to a cynical answer,” Hooton said. “His answer is one of hope, even in hard times. I like the response because it’s not something you would expect; not the standard you’ve-got-to-believe-in-Santa-Claus and the power of belief.”

The message transcends the mythical image of Santa and instead digs deeper.

“It’s more about deciding what is worth believing in,” the director said. “Even though you can’t see this and you won’t be able to find Santa Claus coming down the chimney, you can see it in the good will of people around you. You can see it in the child-like hope that a child has. And we wouldn’t want to get rid of that.”

Kearney Community Theatre will present “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus,” opening Dec. 8 and continuing through Dec. 18. Tickets for the show are $20.

“This is a story about how the editorial was written,” Hooton said. “It’s coming from a place of heartache.”

Set in the 1890s, the show takes a historical look at the events. Hooton, who owns a video production company with his wife, plans to use projected visual images to help set the scenes.

What: "Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus," a stage play presented by Kearney Community Theatre When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20 Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com

“We’re trying to get in as much of that vocabulary as we can,” he said. “We’re trying to do some interesting stuff with the tech on this. We want to get as much of that magic in there as we can.”

The play is based on the teleplay by Val DeCrow and Andrew J. Fenady.

For someone used to working with video, Hooton found himself thinking differently for a stage show. He needed to remember that with the Kearney Community Theatre’s thrust stage, the audience will see the show from many different angles.

“Working with the actors has been incredible, including watching them mine the words for different meanings,” he said. “Working in video, we can get the actors to say their lines several times and listen for it and know we have it ‘in the can.’ We might get that in one performance but if we don’t talk about that and figure out why the character would say it that way, then we might not see that again because it was in the spur of the moment.”

The ability to lock in a performance and repeat it presents a challenge for Hooton and his cast and crew. He also recognizes the fluid nature of theater, something that makes the art form so compelling.

“Actors will give you a little something different each time,” he said. “The other actors on stage should respond correctly. And that’s a big part — trying to get the actors to inhabit the characters so they can react to whatever those nuances are, in the right way. And it will be different every night.”

The content of the show looks for deeper questions. The editor tackles the idea of a belief in Santa Claus, but the answer extends to other parts of life.

“There’s a line in the play where the editor of the newspaper, who gives the other writer the assignment to answer Virginia’s letter, says, ‘If you can answer this question, you’ve answered a lot of other questions.’ There’s a deeper question behind it all — are there good things in human nature that we need to hold onto, even in hard times? That is the story of Christmas. That’s the reason why a star in a night sky is such a beautiful image for Christmas.”

Hooton sees the main emphasis of the story as realizing that the world seeks hope and some saving.

“And we’re waiting until God comes with us,” he said. “That’s one of those big questions. In the darkness, when you feel like there is nothing else going right or you feel like things have really just been going poorly, is there something you can hang onto. That’s the hope of Christmas. No matter how you celebrate the holidays, that is what we celebrate as a culture; the light in the darkness.”

The show includes a large cast, something that always presents challenges for directors.

“The actors have done a great job,” Hooton said. “We’ve had some scheduling things to work around, but we have some really, really great actors who have stepped up and are progressing.”

The script, suitable for all ages, contains a few comedic parts, but the director describes the show as more “heartfelt” than humorous. The story unfolds in a logical manner, explaining the sequence of events without a need for the audience to have a background in the story.

“I think that’s one thing that the script does really well,” Hooton said. “The narrator will set the stage. I think this will be a very uplifting Christmas experience. It’s going to feel like the kind of Christmas tradition that you never knew you wanted to have. It’s not a super well-known play, but I think it will give you all the ‘feels’ that you really are hoping to get out of a Christmas excursion.”