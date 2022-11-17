 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: 'The Haunting of Hill House' comes to University of Nebraska at Kearney

Eleanor Vance, played by Rheann M. Rodenbur, relaxes after a short tour of Hill House, a place filled with paranormal events in "The Haunting of Hill House." Luke Sanderson (Steven Boldt), heir to the house, stands behind her and Theodora (Elizabeth Anne), dramatically swoons on the settee.

KEARNEY — Student director Britney Kouma recognizes how the staging of “The Haunting of Hill House” contributes to the entire production.

“This show really fits the black box theater because of the intimate feeling that I was hoping to create,” she said. “I wanted the audience to feel like they were in Hill House, experiencing everything with the actors.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, University Theatre at Kearney’s productions have used the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building for recent shows. Kouma will present “The Haunting of Hill House” in the Studio Theatre in the basement of the building, a place with limited seating for audience members but with broad creative possibilities.

"I think we enjoy going to horror movies and watching plays about horror, so we can get ourselves scared, so that we can overcome our fears — because that brings us joy," said director Britney Kouma.

Based on the novel by author Shirley Jackson, “The Haunting of Hill House” tells the story of a group of “psychically receptive” people who gather at a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion to explore the reasons behind the house’s reputation. The story has been presented as a novel, film, television series and also a stage play. The director understands the value of telling the story in a live situation.

“I think it’s compelling as a stage play because there are so many different ways you can go about doing the show,” Kouma said. “You can use the sound system for all the hauntings. However, for my show, I’m having live foley happening backstage. That way the play feels more intimate.”

Dr. Montague (Cole Perkins) confides in Luke Sanderson (Steven Boldt), the heir to the mansion, in this scene from University Theatre at Kearney's production of "The Haunting of Hill House." Director Britney Kouma talked about the sense of isolation in the production. "When I first read the play, some things that really stood out to me was the isolation present within it," she said.

Foley is the method of creating sound effects live, without the use of recordings.

“I also believe that performing it as a play creates intimacy,” Kouma said. “It’s not like you’re just watching something on a screen. You’re there, and you’re living through it.”

“The Haunting of Hill House,” presented by University Theatre at Kearney, continues today through Sunday. Tickets are $10. Due to the small seating area, early ticket sales are recommended.

Performed in UNK's Studio Theatre, the intimate setting adds to the effect of the drama. "It's not like you're just watching something on a screen. You're there, and you're living through it," said Britney Kouma, director of "The Haunting of Hill House."

Kouma feels so strongly about the sound effects that she dedicated a specific person, Bri Linden, as “Spirit of Hill House,” and added Linden to the cast of seven characters.

“When I first read the play, something that really stood out to me was the sense of isolation within it,” she said. “Each of the main characters has a lot of isolation within their personal stories that brought them to Hill House. And then Hill House is very isolated in the place that it represents — being completely cut off from the rest of the world.”

The show continues today through Sunday. Tickets are $10.

Kouma, a senior at UNK studying education and theater, sees a connection with the COVID pandemic, with the effects of social distancing and also with the isolation of individuals who experienced exposure to another sick person.

“I went through isolation twice,” she said. “It was two of the worst portions of my life. Being alone, not talking to anyone, being stuck in one room, it’s just so horrible to us as humans because we crave social interaction. We are social creatures, and we need that interaction in order to live.”

Kouma moved the time period of the play to modern times to better explore that sense of isolation.

Jackson, the author of the acclaimed short story, “The Lottery,” decided to write a ghost story in 1959. Half a century later, reviewer Sophie Missing wrote about the novel: “Jackson treats her material — which could be reduced to penny dreadful stuff in less deft hands — with great skill and subtlety. The horror inherent in the novel does not lie in Hill House (monstrous though it is) or the events that take place within it, but in the unexplored recesses of its characters’ — and its readers’ — minds. This is perhaps why it remains the definitive haunted house story.”

Dr. Montague (Cole Perkins), an investigator of the paranormal, invites three people to the house to better understand the supernatural forces at work. Luke Sanderson (Steven Boldt), the heir to the property, arrives with Theodora (Elizabeth Anne) and Eleanor Vance (Rheann M. Rodenbur) with plans to stay for the summer.

And then strange things begin to happen.

As the director, Kouma feels very close to the narrative.

“Because I know everything that is happening, I don’t get scared,” she confessed. “However we have had some people come to see the show and with all the hauntings, they absolutely jump. Their hearts are racing. The goal is to make it scary and intimidating. I think we’ve accomplished it, but that’s really going to depend on the audience and what they think.”

On a personal level, Kouma enjoys the horror genre. She believes that we generally fear anxiety.

“Once we overcome that, we’re proud of ourselves,” the director said. “I think we enjoy going to horror movies and watching plays about horror, so we can get ourselves scared, so that we can overcome our fears — because that brings us joy.”

As a student director, Kouma worked with her performers to make sure that they anticipated the events of the show so that the audience does not.

“That way every time the horror elements show up in the show, the audience is completely blindsided,” she said.

As for jump-scares, Kouma noted that the terror and horror elements come from a different place.

“There are not any things that jump out at the audience,” she said. “It’s more about a sound that comes from nowhere, an eerie feeling and a sense of suspense.”

Kouma recommends the production for audiences who enjoy horror, including children.

“If children get scared easily, this might not be the show for them,” she said. “If they don’t, they might enjoy it.”

All facets of “The Haunting of Hill House,” except for the contributions of technical director and University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member Darin Himmerich, feature work by students. Kouma took a directing class as preparation for her first time directing a full-length show.

“This has been very different from the classes,” she said. “It has been much more challenging. With everybody coming out of COVID, we’ve all taken on way more; things we thought we could handle and then just could not handle at all. My actors were so stressed, and things were not coming together until the last week.”

For Kouma, the steps required to create an evening of drama felt delayed because of the stress of school.

“The first thing for all of us is to make sure that we’re going to our classes and getting good grades,” she said. “We’re students first and then we’re actors.”

