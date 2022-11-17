 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events

Kearney Public Library

The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Make It and Take It Night — 6:30 p.m., today. Create a craft at the Makerspace. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. Monthly sessions are identical. November’s project: Paper Christmas village starter kit.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Friday. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme is “Holiday and winter reads.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Family Game & Puzzle Night — 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday. Board games, card games and puzzles will be provided. For all ages. Register in advance.

Card Crafting — 7 p.m., Tuesday. Supplies will be provided for this class on making creative greeting cards. For patrons 18 and older. Register in advance. The theme is “Winter.”

Library closed — Nov. 24-25.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Nov. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Alphabet Adventures “I” Week — 10:30 a.m., Nov. 30. Enjoy stories, rhymes and other activities. Patrons are welcome to bring an item that starts with the week’s special letter.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 1. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. to enter a drawing for a prize. This month’s topic is “Novelist.”

Toddler Storytime — 9:30-9:50 a.m., Dec 1. For ages 0-2, this lapsit program introduces little ones to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Dec 1. For ages 3-6. Parents are welcome, but need not attend, the actual event. They do need to stay in the building.

Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., Dec. 1. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 1. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5. Screening of “White Christmas” (not rated). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

