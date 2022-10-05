Bravo Hometown Listings

EVENTS

 Birding with Rowe Volunteers, 7 a.m. today at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Wear long pants, good walking shoes and bring insect/sun protection of your choice. Binoculars are available on loan as needed. For more information email Catherine at Catherine.Worley@Audubon.org.

 Paws to Read, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Provides an opportunity for youth ages 5-11 to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy animal and handler.

 Omaha author Liz Kay reads as part of the Front Porch Read Series presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

 Brown Bag History Series, Noon Wednesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Patrons are invited to bring a sack lunch. Topic is TBA.

 A Walk In Her Shoes, a march to build awareness of gender violence, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cope Fountain, University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Free admission. The event also promotes healthy masculinity at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

 Pub Quiz @ Cunningham's Journal featuring 30 trivia questions on the theme, "To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented in conjunction with Kearney Public Library. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register in advance by email, Jtidei@Kearneygov.org.

 Birding with Rowe Volunteers, 7 a.m. Oct. 20 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Wear long pants, good walking shoes and bring insect/sun protection of your choice. Binoculars are available on loan as needed. For more information email Catherine at Catherine.Worley@Audubon.org.

 6th Annual UNK Drag Show, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ponderosa Room, Nebraskan Student Union at 1013 W. 27th St. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission. This year's showcase will feature local and national performers.

CONCERTS

 "Exploring Horizons," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13. This opening concert features the premiere of a new work by Robert Gross and Brad Modlin.

 Darryl Purpose performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Call (308) 991-0733 for details. The singer plays Americana and roots music. Visit Rehmsworld.com for more information.

 Jake Owen and the "Up There Down Here Tour," 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road. 308-338-8011; KearneyEvents.net. Tickets are $25-$65. The concert includes special guest Travis Denning.

THEATER

 "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," a musical directed by Alex Schwarz, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20. A group of six mid-pubescents (played by adults) vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

 "Gaslight" presented by University Theatre at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. today through Oct. 8; and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Miriam Drake Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 865-8417; www.unk.edu. Written in 1938 by Patrick Hamilton, the play tells a dark tale of a marriage based on deceit and trickery by a husband trying to drive his wife insane to steal from her.

