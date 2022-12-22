Bravo: Faith inspires Carlson's work at Walkway Gallery

KEARNEY — Artist Alyson Carlson looked to her faith for inspiration for her art.

“I’ve been searching to find God’s purpose for my life and have been moved to create ‘Faith Paintings,’” she wrote in her artist biography. “I especially love using rich elements of color and bold textures; adding His word by incorporating a Christian message — from the Bible, an inspiring quote or a favorite hymn — into each piece.”

The retired art teacher lives near Grant in western Nebraska. Her current show continues on display through February at the CHI Health Walkway Gallery at 31 E. 31st St., Kearney. Admission to the gallery is free.

“My mission is to spread God’s word through the talent He has blessed me with, to continue to grow in my faith, and hopefully to inspire others to be faithful in their Christian lives,” Carlson wrote. “I pray that my work brings joy, comfort and inspiration to all who view it.”

The paintings on display are for sale with prices ranging from $165 to $425.

“I enjoyed every minute of raising my children and love being a grandmother,” she wrote. “I enjoy spending quiet time at home, creating in my backyard studio, walking country roads with our Labrador retriever, reading, cooking and doing home improvement projects with my husband.”

In 2017 Carlson founded Art by Aly Studio where she creates unique paintings for Christian celebrations.

The Walkway Gallery is a dedicated corridor connecting the main hospital to the West Tower at Good Samaritan. This gallery gives regional artists more than 200 feet of display space with lighting and security systems to professionally highlight their artistic works. It was developed as part of Good Samaritan’s Planetree philosophy of patient-centered healing.

To choose the artists featured in the gallery, the Art Steering Committee follows a competitive selection process using documented research criteria for art that supports healing in a hospital environment. The gallery will feature a new artist three times a year.

To submit art for consideration, please call 308-865-2700 for more information.